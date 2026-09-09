Mainland Courts Confirm Jurisdiction Over Securities Fraud Claims Against An Offshore-incorporated Listed Company

For the first time, PRC courts have asserted jurisdiction over securities fraud claims brought by Mainland investors against offshore-incorporated, Hong Kong-listed companies. The Beijing Financial Court's landmark ruling establishes that harm to domestic investors alone can trigger extraterritorial application of PRC Securities Law, even when securities transactions occur outside Mainland China.

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For the first time, the PRC courts have agreed to exercise jurisdiction under the PRC Securities Law over a securities fraud claim brought by a Mainland investor against a Cayman-incorporated, Hong Kong-listed company with substantial operations in the PRC (ListCo).

The PRC courts held that harm to the lawful rights and interests of Mainland investors alone is sufficient to establish PRC court jurisdiction over such claims, notwithstanding that such harm arises from the offering or trading of securities outside the PRC.

The decision also raises the possibility that Hong Kong Listing Rules (Listing Rules) compliance failures may, in certain circumstances, give rise to claims and liabilities under the PRC Securities Law. Listed issuers and their directors should therefore take this potential exposure into account when assessing litigation and regulatory risk.

Background of the case

Between 2017 and 2018, the ListCo provided certain loans (Loans) to connected persons of its then executive director and chairman. The Loans constituted a major transaction and connected transaction under the Listing Rules and were therefore subject to disclosure, reporting and shareholders' approval requirements, with which the ListCo failed to comply. The ListCo also committed material accounting errors and had internal control deficiencies in relation to the Loans. The ListCo and certain of its directors were subsequently found to have committed multiple breaches of the Listing Rules.

The ListCo had substantial operations in the PRC. Trading in the ListCo's shares was suspended in April 2018, and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (Stock Exchange) imposed a number of conditions for the resumption of trading. The ListCo failed to satisfy those conditions and was ultimately delisted in January 2021. A Mainland investor subsequently commenced proceedings in the Beijing Financial Court against the ListCo and members of its senior management, alleging securities fraud arising from the Listing Rules breaches and claiming losses resulting from the suspension and subsequent delisting of the ListCo's shares.

The Beijing Financial Court’s decision

The investor's claim relied on the 2019 amendment to the PRC Securities Law (2019 Amendment), which introduced an extraterritorial provision stating that:

“Where the issuance and transaction of securities outside the territory of the People's Republic [of] China have disrupted the market order within the territory of the People's Republic of China and damaged the legitimate rights and interests of investors within the territory, such activities shall be handled and investigated for legal responsibility in accordance with the relevant provisions of this Law.” 1

The defendants argued that the 2019 Amendment was inapplicable because it only came into force after the alleged misconduct had occurred in 2017 and 2018. They further contended that both (i) disruption of the domestic securities market and (ii) harm to domestic investors must be established before the extraterritorial provision could apply.

However, the Beijing Financial Court held that:

although the ListCo’s alleged misconduct occurred before the 2019 Amendment came into force, the investor’s loss did not crystallise until the ListCo was delisted in January 2021. The harm therefore continued after the 2019 Amendment came into force and the extraterritorial provision could apply; and

the two statutory triggers for extraterritorial application, namely (i) disruption of the PRC domestic market order and (ii) harm to the lawful rights and interests of domestic investors, are alternative rather than cumulative requirements. The satisfaction of either condition is sufficient for the provision to apply.

The Beijing Financial Court’s jurisdictional ruling was subsequently upheld on appeal by the Beijing High People's Court. The case was later highlighted in the Supreme People's Court's 2026 Work Report, underscoring the significance of the decision and its potential influence on future cases.

The dispute was ultimately resolved through court-facilitated mediation, with the ListCo having reportedly fulfilled its settlement obligations within approximately two years of the claim being filed. The settlement terms remain confidential.

Key Takeaways

Offshore incorporation and listing do not operate as a shield from PRC jurisdiction : The decision confirms that PRC courts may, in appropriate circumstances, exercise extraterritorial jurisdiction over securities claims involving offshore-incorporated and listed issuers where securities offerings or transactions in relation to securities outside Mainland China cause harm to Mainland investors. Hong Kong-listed companies or other overseas-listed companies with substantial Mainland operations or investor bases should therefore consider whether their governance and compliance frameworks adequately address potential exposure under PRC law.

The decision confirms that PRC courts may, in appropriate circumstances, exercise extraterritorial jurisdiction over securities claims involving offshore-incorporated and listed issuers where securities offerings or transactions in relation to securities outside Mainland China cause harm to Mainland investors. Hong Kong-listed companies or other overseas-listed companies with substantial Mainland operations or investor bases should therefore consider whether their governance and compliance frameworks adequately address potential exposure under PRC law. Listing Rules breaches may carry consequences under PRC law : In this case, the PRC courts were prepared to treat alleged Listing Rules breaches as capable of founding a securities fraud claim under the PRC Securities Law. The decision therefore raises the possibility that certain Listing Rules compliance failures may give rise to PRC law liability where Mainland investors suffer loss. That said, as the case was ultimately settled without any judicial determination on liability, it remains to be seen whether a mere breach of the Listing Rules would, without more, be sufficient to establish liability under the PRC Securities Law. This is likely to depend on the nature of the underlying conduct and whether it results in disruption of the PRC domestic market order or harm to the lawful rights and interests of domestic investors.

In this case, the PRC courts were prepared to treat alleged Listing Rules breaches as capable of founding a securities fraud claim under the PRC Securities Law. The decision therefore raises the possibility that certain Listing Rules compliance failures may give rise to PRC law liability where Mainland investors suffer loss. That said, as the case was ultimately settled without any judicial determination on liability, it remains to be seen whether a mere breach of the Listing Rules would, without more, be sufficient to establish liability under the PRC Securities Law. This is likely to depend on the nature of the underlying conduct and whether it results in disruption of the PRC domestic market order or harm to the lawful rights and interests of domestic investors. Broader regulatory trend: The decision is consistent with the continued development of the PRC’s cross-border securities regulatory framework, particularly in relation to companies with substantial Mainland connections, even where the company is incorporated, listed and financed offshore. For example, in 2023, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) introduced a filing regime requiring Mainland-based companies (including offshore-incorporated companies with principal operations in the Mainland) to file with the CSRC before pursuing direct or indirect overseas listings and securities offerings. Against this backdrop, companies with substantial Mainland operations should expect continued PRC regulatory and judicial scrutiny in connection with their cross-border securities activities.

Footnote

1. This is the official English translation provided by the National People’s Congress, with the original Chinese provision being: “在中华人民共和国境外的证券发行和交易活动，扰乱中华人民共和国境内市场秩序，损害境内投资者合法权益的，依照本法有关规定处理并追究法律责任”.

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