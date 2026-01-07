ARTICLE
7 January 2026

《中华人民共和国商标法（修订草案）》启动公开意见征询

AFD China

近日，全国人大常委会审议并通过公布了《中华人民共和国商标法（修订草案）》，向社会公开征求修改意见。意见反馈期为2025年12月27日至2026年2月9日，共计45日。

此次《商标法》修订是我国商标制度优化的重要举措，预计将进一步促进商标保护的公平性与有效性，对国内外企业在中国市场的品牌规划与知识产权管理具有积极影响。

安信方达将持续关注《商标法》的修订进程，并为客户提供及时、专业的法律动态解读及实务操作指引。

草案电子文档下载：

