创造性问题答复中，关于审查员补充的现有技术证据的应对策略

AFD China Re-Recommended By WTR 1000 For Trademark Prosecution And Strategy And Trademark Enforcement And Litigation, And Jingjing Wu Receives Promotion In The Recommendation For Trademark Prosecution And Strategy

Determination Of The Place Of Infringement For Online Sales With Third-Party Delivery

Identification Of The Manufacturer Of The Alleged Infringing Product And Handling Of The Appeal By Some Joint Infringer Regarding Liability Distribution

When Can Network Users' Copyright Infringement Be Determined As Acts Of Online Platform Operator

Beware Of "Dual Benefit" In The Determination Of Confidentiality And Infringement Identity Comparison In The Trial Of Trade Secret Infringement Cases

How Many Trademarks Should You Register In China?

When Can Network Users' Copyright Infringement Be Determined As Acts Of Online Platform Operator

Beware Of "Dual Benefit" In The Determination Of Confidentiality And Infringement Identity Comparison In The Trial Of Trade Secret Infringement Cases

How Many Trademarks Should You Register In China?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Kangxin Partners is a leading Chinese IP firm, providing comprehensive IP services to global and domestic clients for over 25 years. Experienced IP professionals work with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies to secure their IP assets. Kangxin grows exponentially while continuing to provide exceptional IP services.

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Accept