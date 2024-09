ARTICLE 中止审理实施一年后,来看对驳回复审案件的影响有多大 K Kangxin More Contributor Kangxin Partners is a leading Chinese IP firm, providing comprehensive IP services to global and domestic clients for over 25 years. Experienced IP professionals work with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies to secure their IP assets. Kangxin grows exponentially while continuing to provide exceptional IP services. 在商标确权案件中,驳回复审案件可以说是占比较高的一种案件类型,一般来说,驳回复审案件赢的几率较低,因为通常情况下申请商标与引#

Authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.