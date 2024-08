ARTICLE 知名企业的防御性注册会违反《商标法》第四条规定吗? K Kangxin More Contributor Kangxin Partners is a leading Chinese IP firm, providing comprehensive IP services to global and domestic clients for over 25 years. Experienced IP professionals work with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies to secure their IP assets. Kangxin grows exponentially while continuing to provide exceptional IP services. 为贯彻落实党中央、国务院决策部署,适应经济社会发展形势,加强知识产权保护,进一步优化营商环境,解决商标注册实践中出现的突出问'

