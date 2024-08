ARTICLE 使用与他人注册商标相同的标识一定构成侵权吗? K Kangxin More Contributor Kangxin Partners is a leading Chinese IP firm, providing comprehensive IP services to global and domestic clients for over 25 years. Experienced IP professionals work with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies to secure their IP assets. Kangxin grows exponentially while continuing to provide exceptional IP services. 根据《中华人民共和国商标法》第五十七条的规定,"有下列行为之一的,均属侵犯注册商标专用权:(一)未经商标注册人的许可,在同一种

