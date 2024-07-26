China visa-free travel policies (2024)

With the reintroduction of visa-free travel policies in March 2024, China is once again opening its doors to the world, welcoming tourists, business travellers, and professionals with a renewed commitment to fostering global connections. This guide simplifies and clarifies the new and relevant policies for travel to China.

With the reinstated 30-day and 15-day visa-free entries, the number of trips to and from China reached 2.95 million during January and February 2024, doubling from the previous two months. These changes reflect China's renewed commitment to attracting international tourists and workers, boosting foreign arrivals and revitalising its global connections.

Visa-free entry policies

China's visa-free entry policies have been updated to allow citizens from several countries to visit for tourism, business, and family purposes without needing a visa. These policies aim to promote international travel and promote stronger global ties.

30-day visa-free entry

Introduced on February 9, 2024, this policy allows Singaporeans to visit China for up to 30 days without a visa, facilitating tourism, business, and family visits.

15-day visa-free entry

Pre-COVID, China allowed citizens from Japan, Brunei, and Singapore to visit visa-free for up to 15 days for tourism, business, or visiting relatives. This policy was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Resumption and expansion

July 26, 2023: The 15-day visa-free policy was resumed for Brunei and Singapore, with Singapore's stay extended to 30 days from February 9, 2024.

The 15-day visa-free policy was resumed for Brunei and Singapore, with Singapore's stay extended to 30 days from February 9, 2024. December 1, 2023: China expanded the 15-day visa-free entry to include France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, and Malaysia.

China expanded the 15-day visa-free entry to include France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, and Malaysia. March 14, 2024: The policy further extended to Switzerland, Ireland, Hungary, Austria, Belgium, and Luxembourg.

Transit types

China allows eligible travellers from certain countries to enter and stay in specified areas of China for 24, 72, and 144-hour periods without prior visa application when transiting to a third country. Exclusions apply to those with legal or administrative restrictions, short-validity passports, records of illegal activities, or severe accommodation violations.

144-hour visa-free transit

This policy grants travellers from 54 countries a six-day entry permit upon arrival, provided they hold a connecting ticket to a third country.

Eligible countries

Europe Schengen area: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland

Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland Other European countries: Russia, United Kingdom, Ireland, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine, Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Macedonia, Albania, Monaco, Belarus

Russia, United Kingdom, Ireland, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine, Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Macedonia, Albania, Monaco, Belarus Americas: United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile

United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile Oceania: Australia, New Zealand

Australia, New Zealand Asia: South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Brunei, United Arab Emirates, Qatar

It's important to note that in most cases (except in Guangdong Province), you will be required to exit the country through one of the same ports that are permitted for entry. This will usually be the same port as the one you arrived through.

72-hour visa-free transit

This policy permits travellers from the same 54 countries to stay for up to 72 hours. Entry ports include Guilin Liangjiang International Airport, Harbin Taiping International Airport, and Changsha Huanghua International Airport, with travel restricted to specified areas.

Travellers should apply for visa-free transit at the Chinese border either by themselves or with the support of the responsible airline. Entry permission issued by the border control authorities is required for a visa-free transit.

Eligible countries: Same as the 144-hour visa-free transit policy

24-hour visa-free transit

This policy allows all international travellers to stay within the city of arrival for up to 24 hours while transiting to a third country. Travellers must provide a connecting ticket and must stay in the city during their stay.

Eligible countries: All international travellers

Long-term visa options in China

The most common long-term visa options for those planning to stay in China for extended periods are student visas and work visas. These visas cater to individuals who wish to study, work, or conduct long-term business activities in China. While student and work visas are the most prevalent, several other long-term visa options are available to meet various needs. This section briefly overviews the key long-term visa categories, highlighting the essential information for prospective students and professionals.

Student visas

X1 Visa: Long-term study

Purpose : The X1 Visa is designed for students who plan to study in China for over 180 days.

: The X1 Visa is designed for students who plan to study in China for over 180 days. Duration : This visa is initially valid for 30 days from the date of entry into China. During this period, students must apply for a Temporary Residence Permit.

: This visa is initially valid for 30 days from the date of entry into China. During this period, students must apply for a Temporary Residence Permit. Temporary residence permit : Upon arrival, X1 visa holders must apply for a Temporary Residence Permit at the local Exit and Entry Administration Bureau within 30 days. Depending on the length of the study program, this permit can be valid for up to five years.

: Upon arrival, X1 visa holders must apply for a Temporary Residence Permit at the local Exit and Entry Administration Bureau within 30 days. Depending on the length of the study program, this permit can be valid for up to five years. Process : After entering China on an X1 visa, students are required to undergo a medical examination, register their residence, and submit their documents (passport, admission notice, JW201/JW202 form, Foreigner Physical Examination Record, registration of accommodation, and passport-style photos) to obtain the Temporary Residence Permit.

: After entering China on an X1 visa, students are required to undergo a medical examination, register their residence, and submit their documents (passport, admission notice, JW201/JW202 form, Foreigner Physical Examination Record, registration of accommodation, and passport-style photos) to obtain the Temporary Residence Permit. Travel flexibility: Once the Temporary Residence Permit is obtained, students can freely travel in and out of China within the permit's validity period.

X2 Visa: Short-term study

Purpose : The X2 Visa is intended for students who plan to study in China for 180 days or less.

: The X2 Visa is intended for students who plan to study in China for 180 days or less. Duration : This visa allows students to stay in China for the duration specified on the visa, up to a maximum of 180 days.

: This visa allows students to stay in China for the duration specified on the visa, up to a maximum of 180 days. Residence permit : X2 visa holders do not need to apply for a Temporary Residence Permit.

: X2 visa holders do not need to apply for a Temporary Residence Permit. Extension: If an extension is needed, X2 visa holders must apply at the local Exit and Entry Administration Bureau at least 30 days before the visa expires.

Work visas

Z visa

The most common work visa is issued to those who plan to work in China. This visa requires an invitation letter from the employer and a Foreigner's Work Permit issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security. The entry suspension on March 28, 2020, impacted it, but normal processing resumed by early 2023.

M visa

Issued for commercial and trade activities, typically for short-term business trips ranging from 30 to 60 days. This visa was also affected by the entry restrictions during the pandemic.

R visa

For high-level and urgently needed talents. The R visa is for individuals who meet the criteria for Category A and allows for a stay of up to 180 days per entry. Pandemic-related entry restrictions similarly impacted it.

Work permit categories

After an individual enters China with a work visa, they are allowed to change it to a work permit and a resident permit after successfully arriving to China. China classifies these work permits into three categories based on the qualifications and roles of the foreign workers:

Category A (High-level talents): This category includes individuals with significant achievements or high salaries, earning over six times the local average salary, and senior management or technical staff encouraged by the government. Benefits include expedited processing and paperless verification. Category B (Foreign professionals): This includes professionals with a bachelor's degree and two years of relevant work experience or those who score 60 to 84 points on the scoring system. Category B also covers teachers of foreign languages with specific qualifications. Category C (Ordinary Foreigners): This category is for lower-skilled workers, including those employed in temporary, seasonal, or non-technical positions or those involved in internships and young talent programs. Category C permits are subject to labour market needs and government quotas.

Entrepreneur visa

Since 2018, China has been piloting the entrepreneur visa (创业签证), officially known as the 'Private Residence Permit (entrepreneurship) visa.' As of 2021, this visa is also available in Shenzhen.

This visa aims to attract and support skilled and talented entrepreneurs in establishing their businesses in China. It allows foreigners to reside in China while legally engaging in business activities. This includes market research, finding and leasing office space, hiring staff, and other necessary administrative work to set up a business, often a Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise (WFOE).

Typically, obtaining a work permit in China requires sponsorship from an existing company before arriving in the country. However, with an entrepreneur visa, once you establish your company, it can sponsor your work permit application.

