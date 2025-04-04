美国14024制裁令的管辖边界及对中国企业的影响

引 言

自2022年至今，俄乌战争正式打响已经进入第四年，以美国和欧盟为代表的西方国家对俄罗斯实施的经济制裁对全球贸易和经济的影响也逐渐由政策影响转变为了实实在在的经营和业务模式的改变。由于中国和俄罗斯有着历史深远的经济往来，中国企业也逐渐面对各种各样涉及俄罗斯的业务挑战。

美国制裁有着法律行为和政治行为的双重特点，其核心法律根源是总统发布的行政令（Executive Order, 简称EO）,从美国三权分立的角度，总统是美国行政权力的首脑，根据《国际紧急经济权力法》和《国家紧急法》对其的授权，总统享有美国外交第一长官的地位，且享有在国家遇见紧急问题情形下进行迅速处置的权力，这两个权力，成为总统代表国家，发布对他国进行制裁行为的权力基础。

目前管理俄罗斯制裁最核心的行政令便是E.O.14024.本文就从E.O.14024的域外管辖效力问题，深度剖析美国制裁是否对我国的一些涉俄罗斯交易构成直接影响。

一、E.O. 14024的法律基础与适用范围

2021年4月15日，美国总统拜登签署第14024号行政命令《针对俄罗斯联邦政府的特定有害外国活动而进行的财产冻结》（Blocking Property With Respect To Specified Harmful Foreign Activities of the Government of the Russian Federation），针对美国政府认定的"俄罗斯的特定有害外国活动"设置了新的国家紧急状态，美国政府认为上述"破坏行动"对美国的国家安全造成了威胁，进而授权美国政府可以对"有害的"个人和实体采取制裁行动。

美国总统行政令E.O. 14024系基于《国际紧急经济权力法》第1701条和《国家紧急法》第1601、1621条所赋予总统的紧急状态权力所颁布。前者允许总统在其宪法权限内针对"危害美国国家安全的境外紧急情况"采取措施，后者则赋予总统宣布或解除国家紧急状态的法律依据。该命令主要针对与俄罗斯政府或俄乌冲突有关的实体和个人，冻结其在美国的资产，并禁止利用美国金融或贸易渠道规避制裁。然而，对于不涉及美国资产、不使用美元交易且与俄乌冲突无关的纯境外交易，该命令不具有普遍适用的域外管辖权。其核心在于冻结美国资产及禁止相关交易，但不适用于无美国关联的境外活动。

根据E.O. 14024第1条款，冻结范围限于任何在美国境内、即将进入美国境内、或由美国人士（United States Persons）实际或潜在控制的财产或财产权益。该行政令第2条款系对第1条款的延伸，禁止任何人为被制裁对象提供资金、商品或服务，也禁止从被制裁对象处获取此类利益，但其核心仍在于"被冻结资产"系美国资产。第4条款亦强调禁止任何规避或共谋规避该行政令所设禁令的行为。然而，若相关交易不涉及美国资产与美元结算，亦无美国主体参与，则往往超出E.O. 14024的可执行范围。

具体如下：

（一）冻结对象

E.O.14024§1冻结的对象包括三大类，第一类为直接或间接参与或资助俄罗斯政府的个人或实体，第二类为向被资产冻结的国家提供赞助或者财政、物资、技术支持的个人或实体，第三类为参与或者预谋参与切断欧洲、高加索或者亚洲能源供应的个人或者实体。

直接或间接参与或资助俄罗斯政府的个人或实体

在直接或间接参与资助俄罗斯政府的个人或实体类别下，符合以下标准的个人或实体将被冻结其美国资产：

（1）在俄罗斯科技部门、国防及相关物资部门等经济领域运营的个人或实体 1；

（2）直接或间接参与、协助或支持俄罗斯政府实施恶意网络活动、干预外国政府选举、破坏民主制度、进行跨国腐败等行为的个人或实体 2；

（3）与被冻结资产的个人或实体有关联的领导、官员、高级执行官或董事会成员 3；

（4）俄罗斯政府下属机构或者部门 4；

（5）与被冻结对象存在配偶或直系亲属关系的人员 5；

（6）为上述行为或被冻结资产的个人或实体提供实质性帮助、资金、物质或技术支持的个人或实体 6；

（7）俄罗斯政府控制的实体或个人，或是上述被资产冻结的实体或个人控制的实体或个人 7。

向被资产冻结的国家提供赞助或者财政、物资、技术支持的个人或实体

根据向被资产冻结的国家提供赞助或者财政、物资、技术支持的规定，在此类别下，符合以下条件的个人或实体将被执行资产冻结：

(1) 俄罗斯联邦的公民 8；

(2) 根据俄罗斯联邦或俄罗斯联邦内任何法域的法律组织的实体（包括外国分支机构） 9；

(3) 10。

这些个人或实体在被财政部长与国务卿协商后认定为在实质上协助、赞助或提供财政、物资、技术支持，并向被执行冻结财产和财产权利的国家政府提供货物或服务时，资产将被冻结 11。

参与或者预谋参与切断欧洲、高加索或者亚洲能源供应的个人或者实体

根据参与或者预谋参与切断欧洲、高加索或者亚洲能源供应的规定，在此类别下，符合以下条件的个人或实体将被执行资产冻结：

(1) 俄罗斯联邦的公民 12；

(2) 根据俄罗斯联邦或俄罗斯联邦内任何法域的法律组织的实体（包括外国分支机构） 13。

这些个人或实体在被国务卿与财政部长协商后认定为对切断或中断向欧洲、高加索或亚洲的天然气或能源供应负有责任或同谋，或直接或间接参与或企图参与此类行为时，资产将被冻结 14。

（二）延伸交易

行政令第2条款规定，第1条款中的禁止事项延伸至提供资金、商品或服务给被冻结对象，以及从被冻结对象接受资金、商品或服务 15。

（三）规避行为

该行政令第4条款强调任何规避、回避或故意违反该行政令禁令的行为都是被禁止的；任何试图违反该禁令的共谋行为同样被禁止 16。

（四）执行标准

该行政令第11条强调，上述行政令禁令执行与适用法律标准相一致，并且受制于国会拨款的可用额度 17。

二、境外管辖权的国际法限制与E.O. 14024的适用边界

（一）美国国内法对于14024的管辖权边界

美国法律规定，除非存在国会立法的明确许可，美国法律对规定事项不具有境外管辖权 18。E.O. 14024对违反该行政令的境外个人或实体实施冻结美国资产的法律基础为《国际紧急经济权力法》第1701条和《国家紧急法》第1601和1621条 19。《国际紧急经济权力法》1701条规定，总统享有宪法范围内的所有权力应对危害美国国家安全的境外紧急情况 20。《国家紧急法》1621条授予总统宣布国家紧急状态 21，1601授予总统解除国家紧急状态的权力 22。基于上述两项国会立法明确赋予总统应对国家紧急状态和国际紧急状态的境外管辖权，E.O. 14024可以针对协助俄罗斯政府的个人或实体实施境外资产冻结。

需要指出的是，E.O. 14024对被制裁对象施加的资产冻结措施仅限于国际范围内的美国资产以及美元交易，不涵盖其他不涉及美国主权的境外交易事项。与受E.O. 14024制裁的对象进行不涉及美国资产和权益的境外交易行为，且不涉及俄罗斯对乌克兰的军事行动，不会违反E.O. 14024的相关禁令。

E.O. 14024的相关禁令仅针对美国资产

E.O. 14024第1条款明确冻结受制裁对象的美国资产，美国资产的范围包括美国境内资产，将要进入美国境内的资产，任何美国个人或者实体拥有的资产 ("All property and interests in property that are in the United States, that hereafter come within the United States, or that are or hereafter come within the possession or control of any United States person..." E.O. 14024, supra, § 1)。E.O. 14021第1条款将受制裁对象被冻结资产的范围限制在美国资产范围内，不涉及美国主权外的资产形式。

E.O. 14024第2条款是为第1条款基础上的延伸，第2条款针对被冻结资产的界定范围不存在独立于第1条款的标准 ("The prohibitions in section 1 of this order include..." E.O. 14024, supra, § 2)。虽然第2条款规定，任何人和实体禁止向被制裁对象提供资金、商品或服务给被冻结对象，以及从被冻结对象接受资金、商品或服务("(a) the making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any person whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to this order; and (b) the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from any such person." Id., § 2)，但是鉴于第1条款仅禁止被制裁对象接受美国资产，第2条款作为在第1条款基础上的延伸不应被另行解读为禁止任何人和实体向被制裁对象提供任何形式的资产。第2条款中对"禁止提供任何资金、货物或者服务"("contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services")中"资金、货物或者服务"缺乏明确定义，同时对"被冻结资产"的表述也略去仅限于美国资产的限制("any person whose property and interests in property are blocked")，前后两者同时省去明确定义的表述方式一致，因此"资金、货物或者服务"应该服从"被冻结资产"的范围限定——即仅限于美国资产。

E.O. 14024第4条款强调任何规避、回避或故意违反该行政令禁令的行为都是被禁止的；任何试图违反该禁令的共谋行为同样被禁止("(a) Any transaction that evades or avoids, has the purpose of evading or avoiding, causes a violation of, or attempts to violate any of the prohibitions set forth in this order is prohibited. (b) Any conspiracy formed to violate any of the prohibitions set forth in this order is prohibited." Id., § 4.)。鉴于该行政令第1条、第2条禁止物项范围为美国资产，第4条款同样不应该被解读为禁止任何人和实体与被制裁对象之间进行与美国主权无关的资产交易。

基于上述E.O. 14024条款内容的表述，该行政令禁止任何人和实体与被制裁对象之间进行任何涉及美国资产的交易，但是该行政令的境外管辖范围仅限于美国资产，不延伸至与美国主权无关的资产范围。

（二）E.O. 14024在国际法上的边界

E.O. 14024第11条强调，上述行政令禁令执行与适用法律标准相一致("This order shall be implemented consistent with applicable law..." Id., § 11)，国际法标准对E.O. 14024境外管辖范围同样存在限制。美国宪法规定，国际条约与宪法和联邦法一并是"这片土地上的最高法律" 23。美国最高法院一向认为，国际法与国内法律一样具有法律效力 24。因此，E.O. 14024对境外事务的管辖范围受制于国际法的相关限制。

依据国际公认的司法实践，美国对管辖权的主张主要基于以下五种原则 25：

属地原则（Territoriality）：适用于发生在本国领土内的行为，或虽发生在境外但对本国领土产生影响的行为。

属人原则（Nationality）：适用于由本国国民实施的行为，无论该行为发生在境内或境外。

被动国籍原则（Passive Personality）：适用于以本国国民为受害人的行为，即使该行为发生在境外。

保护原则（Protective Principle）：适用于针对本国核心利益（如国家安全、金融体系、政府职能）实施的行为，即使行为发生在境外，也可主张管辖。

普遍管辖原则（Universality）：适用于国际社会公认的具有普遍关注（Universal Concern）性质的犯罪行为，如战争罪、种族灭绝、危害人类罪和海盗行为，即使行为人和受害人均与本国无直接联系，本国仍可主张管辖权。

E.O. 14024主张对外的境外管辖权主要是基于普遍管辖原则(Universality)。根据《联合国宪章》第2章第4条，所有联合国成员国应该避免使用武力、以及威胁使用武力以妨碍他国领土完整或政治独立 26。上述第2章第4条不限制各国因遭受军事打击而采取各自自卫或者联合自卫的正当权利 27。并且，国际法规定，当一国因另一国违反国际义务而受到损害时，该国有权对违反义务的国家采取特定的法律反制措施，以促使其履行国际义务 28。美国主张俄罗斯违反《联合国宪章》第2章第4条，并且美国主张乌克兰和北约各国享有联合自卫的权力，因此根据国际法规定，美国有权依据普遍管辖原则(Universality)对资助俄罗斯的个人和实体实施境外制裁。鉴于此，E.O. 14024境外管辖权仅限于解决与俄乌战争相关的问题，不具有一般意义的普遍适用性——该行政令的境外管辖权无法触及与俄乌战争缺乏联系的境外事务。任何个人或实体与受E.O. 14024制裁的对象进行不涉及美国资产的交易，且交易内容与俄罗斯以及俄乌战争缺乏联系时，E.O. 14024对该交易缺乏境外管辖权。

再者，国际法对国家境外管辖权的界定主要依据该国主权所及的范围。

属地原则（Territoriality）认为国家境内事务首先属于该国国家主权的管辖范围 29。属人原则（Nationality）认为国家公民存在法律义务对其国家法律负责，因此国家对其公民存在境外管辖的主权 30。

被动国籍原则（Passive Personality）同样基于国家对其公民存在主权，因此国家存在境外管辖权救济其公民在境外遭受的伤害 31。

保护原则（Protective Principle）主张国家可以对发生在其领土之外的行为行使管辖权，无论行为人是否为该国国民，前提是该行为属于针对国家安全、核心国家利益或政府职能的特定类别犯罪——包括间谍活动（Espionage），伪造政府货币或印章（Counterfeiting of government money or seal），伪造官方文件（Falsification of official documents），在领事官员面前作伪证（Perjury before consular officials），共谋违反移民和海关法规（Conspiracies to violate immigration and customs law）32。

普遍管辖原则（Universality）虽然不基于各国主权而建立境外管辖权，但是该原则要求被制裁对象违反了最基本的国际原则，且制裁范围仅限于解决该违法行为 33。因此，国际法不支持E.O. 14024对境外非美国资产且与俄乌战争无关的事项行使境外管辖权。其一，美国对境外非美国资产的干预缺乏基于国家主权的合法依据；其二，境外非美国资产的交易活动如不涉及俄乌战争，亦无法依据普遍管辖原则（Universality）确立独立于国家主权范围的境外管辖权。

综上所述，主张E.O. 14024对境外非美国资产且不涉及俄乌战争的交易活动享有管辖权，违背国际法关于国家管辖权的基本原则。

三、E.O.14024管辖边界对中国企业的实践意义

近年，许多中国企业相继面临各种对于美国制裁俄罗斯而给自身造成的业务影响。举例：

一中国企业若拟收购一家纯中国境内运营的中国公司，但是，该中国公司已经受到E.O.14024的直接影响，而成为SDN实体。那么，作为收购方的中国公司是否会受到E.O.14024所指向的同等制裁？

若某一中国企业在美国有收购美国境内的公司股权、债券、或长期依赖美元进行交易，那么，这家中国企业是否应当尽力避免所有和俄罗斯相关的业务？

某家中国企业长期与俄罗斯非军方实体进行贸易，且有大量的既存合同需要履行，但是近年，却因为收款方（付款方）为俄罗斯实体，而无法进行顺畅的外汇结算。

诸如此类的问题还有许多，而回答上述这些问题，分析美国对俄罗斯实施的经济制裁的法律渊源的管辖效力，将成为至关重要的一环。

总体来说，若某一被列入SDN名单的实体因直接或间接协助俄罗斯政府等原因而被OFAC列入制裁对象，面临的直接后果是两个：

其美国境内或受美国法律管辖的资产将被冻结；

美国主体不得与之发生任何经济往来。这两项后果是E.O.14024的核心内容。

对于由中国主体进行的交易，若不存在下列连接点，一般不会落入美国制裁的有效射程：

第一， 不涉及美国主体、美国人士或美国境内交易。若交易一方并非美国公民、美国公司，亦未在美国境内开展交易活动，则美国就该行为主张管辖的可能性有限。

第二，不涉及美元或美国金融渠道。若交易完全以第三国货币结算，并未通过美国金融机构或其他美国支付系统进行，通常不触发美国制裁管辖。

但是，这里值得说明的是，美国管理的金融渠道，绝对不仅仅局限于美国的银行系统和金融机构。根据Capta制裁清单的有关规则， 美国和多国政府签订了金融机构间的协助收集情报的协定，所以，分离"美国金融渠道"的时候，不可以国籍作为考量的唯一标准。

第三，与俄乌冲突，或者任何"俄罗斯对外国产生的伤害性行为"无直接关联。

结 论

美国总统行政令E.O. 14024依据《国际紧急经济权力法》和《国家紧急法》的授权，对与俄乌冲突相关且对美国核心利益构成威胁的境外行为主张制裁。然而，该行政令的域外适用范围有限，并不涉及所有境外交易。高风险的交易主体仍需谨慎审查自身资金来源及交易结构，尽量避免美国元素的介入，而落入美国法律的管辖范围。

注释：

1 "[T]o operate or have operated in the technology sector or the defense and related materiel sector of the Russian Federation economy, or any other sector of the Russian Federation economy as may be determined by the Secretary of the Treasury, in consultation with the Secretary of State" Id., § 1 (a)(i)

2 "[T]o be responsible for or complicit in, or to have directly or indirectly engaged or attempted to engage in, any of the following for or on behalf of, or for the benefit of, directly or indirectly, the Government of the Russian Federation..." Id., § 1 (a)(ii)

3 "[T]o be or have been a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of: (A) the Government of the Russian Federation; (B) an entity that has, or whose members have, engaged in any activity described in subsection (a)(ii) of this section; or (C) an entity whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to this order." Id., § 1 (a)(iii)

4 "[T]o be a political subdivision, agency, or instrumentality of the Government of the Russian Federation." Id., § 1 (a)(iv)

5 "[T]o be a spouse or adult child of any person whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to subsection (a)(ii) or (iii) of this section." Id., § 1 (a)(v)

6 "[T]o have materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of: (A) any activity described in subsection (a)(ii) of this section; or (B) any person whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to this order." Id., § 1 (a)(vi)

7 "[T]o be owned or controlled by, or to have acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, the Government of the Russian Federation or any person whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to this order." Id., § 1 (a)(vii)

8 "[A] citizen or national of the Russian Federation." Id., § 1 (b)(i)

9 "[A]n entity organized under the laws of the Russian Federation or any jurisdiction within the Russian Federation (including foreign branches)." Id., § 1 (b)(ii)

10 "[A] person ordinarily resident in the Russian Federation." Id., § 1 (b)(iii)

11 "[A]ny person determined by the Secretary of the Treasury, in consultation with the Secretary of State, to have materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of, a government whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to chapter V of title 31 of the Code of Federal Regulations or another Executive Order..." Id., § 1 (b)

12 "[A]n individual who is a citizen or national of the Russian Federation." Id., § 1 (c)(i)

13 "[A]n entity organized under the laws of the Russian Federation or any jurisdiction within the Russian Federation (including foreign branches)." Id., § 1 (c)(ii)

14 "[A]ny person determined by the Secretary of State, in consultation with the Secretary of the Treasury, to be responsible for or complicit in, or to have directly or indirectly engaged in or attempted to engage in, cutting or disrupting gas or energy supplies to Europe, the Caucasus, or Asia..." Id., §1 (c).

15 "The prohibitions in section 1 of this order include:(a) the making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any person whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to this order; and (b) the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from any such person." Id., § 2.

16 "(a) Any transaction that evades or avoids, has the purpose of evading or avoiding, causes a violation of, or attempts to violate any of the prohibitions set forth in this order is prohibited. (b) Any conspiracy formed to violate any of the prohibitions set forth in this order is prohibited." Id., § 4.

17 "This order shall be implemented consistent with applicable law and subject to the availability of appropriations." Id., § 11 (b)

18 US statutes should be construed not to apply extraterritorially unless the legislative intent to do so is clearly expressed or extraterritorial act establish the sufficient connection with US territory. Kiobel v. Royal Dutch Petroleum Co., 569 U.S. 108, 116, 133 S. Ct. 1659, 1664 (2013)

19 "By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and...the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (50 U.S.C. 1701 et seq.) (IEEPA), the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1601et seq.) (NEA)..." Exec. Order No. 14024, supra, § 1

20 "Any authority granted to the President...may be exercised to deal with any unusual and extraordinary threat, which has its source in whole or substantial part outside the United States, to the national security, foreign policy, or economy of the United States..." 50 U.S.C. § 1701 (a).

21 "Declaration of national emergency by President; publication in Federal Register; effect on other laws; superseding legislation." 50 U.S.C. § 1621.

22 "Termination of existing declared emergencies." Id., § 1601

23 "This Constitution, and the Laws of the United States which shall be made in Pursuance thereof; and all Treaties made, or which shall be made, under the Authority of the United States, shall be the supreme Law of the Land..." U.S. Const. Art. VI, Cl. 2

24 "International law is part of our law, and must be ascertained and administered by the courts of justice of appropriate jurisdiction." The Paquete Habana, 175 U.S. 677, 700 (1900)

25 See Restatement (Fourth) of The Foreign Relation Law of the United States §§ 402, 404 and comments (Am. Law Inst. 2018); see also Harvard Research in International Law, Jurisdiction with Respect to Crime, 29 Am. J. Int'l L. 439 (Supp. 1935) (setting forth these principles in a source on which the mid-twentieth-century Restatement writers relied).

26 United Nations, Charter of the United Nations, 1945, 1 UNTS XVI, Art. 2, §4, https://www.un.org/en/about-us/un-charter#:~:text=United%20Nations%20Charter&text=As%20such%2C%20the%20UN%20Charter,of%20force%20in%20international%20relations.

27 UN Charter, Art. 51.

28 United Nations, Responsibility of States for Internationally Wrongful Acts, Yearbook of the International Law Commission, 2001, vol. II (Part Two), Art. 49, https://legal.un.org/ilc/texts/instruments/english/draft_articles/9_6_2001.pdf

29 Territoriality is the principle that a country may regulate both civil and criminal matters within its sovereign borders. See Restatement (Fourth), supra, § 402 cmt. c.

30 The nationality principle is grounded in the view that a sovereign state is entitled to

regulate the conduct of its own nationals anywhere, for the reason that such nationals owe a duty to obey the state's laws even when they are outside the state. See Blackmer v. United States, 284 U.S. 421, 436-37 (1932); see also Christopher Blakesley, "Extraterritorial Jurisdiction," in 2 International Criminal Law: Multilateral and Bilateral Enforcement Mechanisms 116 (M. Cherif Bassiouni, 3d ed. 2008).

31 See Restatement (Fourth) § 402 cmt. g.

32 Id., §402(3) and cmt. f.

33 Such exercise is "for certain offenses recognized by the community of nations as of universal concern". Id., § 404.

