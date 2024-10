SEBI Specifies Due Diligence To Be Carried Out By AIFs, Managers Of AIFs And Their Key Managerial Personnel

New Rules For Franchising In Indonesia: What You Need To Know About Government Regulation No. 35 Of 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AnJie Law Firm is a full-service law firm providing commercial legal services on an international basis. Our highly experienced lawyers have substantive skills and serve a broad base of practice areas including insurance & reinsurance, intellectual property, antitrust & competition, private equity, dispute resolution, mergers & acquisitions, capital markets, banking & finance, energy and natural resources and real estate.

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Accept