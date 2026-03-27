Manufacturing in China? Register Your Trademark Before Someone Else Does

Many companies manufacturing in China skip China trademark registration because they are not selling into the Chinese market.

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Many companies manufacturing in China skip China trademark registration because they are not selling into the Chinese market. They assume trademark problems arise only when a company is trying to build sales in China. That is not how this usually works.

If your brand appears on products made in China, or on the labels, packaging, hangtags, or shipping materials that accompany those products, your brand is already exposed there. A third party does not need to sell your goods in China to create a problem. It may be enough for that party to register your mark first and then use that registration to create friction around manufacturing or exports.

We once had a client come to us after buying eleven China trademark applications through an online filing service. Eleven. After reviewing the client's products, packaging, and manufacturing setup, it was obvious that one filing would have covered the immediate defensive need. That client did not buy better protection. That client bought ten unnecessary applications.

For a company manufacturing in China but not selling there, the trademark strategy should usually be defensive and practical. The goal is not to build the broadest portfolio possible. The goal is to reduce the risk that somebody else can use China's trademark system against your supply chain.

What a Defensive Filing Strategy Should Cover

A manufacturing-only business usually does not need to register every brand variation, slogan, or secondary mark the company has ever used. That kind of filing program may make sense in some circumstances, but it is rarely the place to start.

The first question is narrower: what marks actually appear on the goods leaving China?

For most companies, that means the name on the product, the mark on the label, the logo on the box, or the branding attached to the hangtag. Those are the marks tied most directly to manufacturing and export risk. They are the marks most likely to matter if somebody tries to use a China trademark registration to interfere with production, shipping, or a change in suppliers.

Too many companies start in the wrong place. They inventory every brand asset they own instead of focusing on the marks visible inside the China manufacturing process. One is a portfolio exercise. The other is a risk exercise.

The Real Risk of Not Having a China Trademark

When companies hear "China trademark," they often think first about consumer sales in China. For a business that manufactures there but sells elsewhere, the more immediate issue is usually operational.

China is a first-to-file country. If someone else registers your mark before you do, that registration may later be used as leverage. The bad actor may be a trademark squatter. In other cases, it is a distributor, a factory contact, a competitor, or someone tied to a commercial dispute who sees an opening. However it starts, the result is familiar: a trademark that should have been secured early becomes part of a larger business problem.

Which Marks Matter First

Not every mark deserves the same priority. For a company manufacturing in China but not selling there, the first filing is often the core mark used on the product itself and on the accompanying packaging and labeling. That is usually the mark with the clearest connection to production and export risk.

Other marks may still matter. A website-only mark, a secondary brand, or a technology name may be worth protecting for reputational reasons or because the business expects to expand later. But those filings usually answer a different question. They do not carry the same urgency as the mark stitched into the product or printed on the packaging.

Too many companies start in the wrong place. They spend money protecting lower-priority marks while leaving the one mark that matters most to the manufacturing process exposed.

File the Mark You Actually Use

A China trademark filing should reflect real-world use. If the product carries a word mark, register the word mark. If the product carries a logo, register the logo. If both appear separately in commerce, separate filings are often the better course.

Many companies try to save money by combining the name and logo into a single composite filing. That can work when the combined version matches how the brand actually appears in the marketplace. When it does not, the company may wind up with a registration that looks fine on paper but does less than expected in practice.

Businesses try to cut filing costs at the front end. The problem is that a cheaper application is not a better application if it protects the wrong thing.

Cheap Online Services Usually Overfile

The worst mistakes in this area often come from online filing services. Their business model is simple: sell applications. What they often do not do is stop and ask which filing is actually needed for the client's business. That distinction matters in China, especially for companies whose risk is tied to manufacturing and export rather than to retail sales inside China.

The eleven-application story is not unusual. A lower price per application means very little when the filing plan itself is wrong. Companies can spend more in total, get weaker protection, and still walk away with a false sense of security because they hold a stack of application receipts.

China trademark work should not be a commodity purchase.

Your Existing Filings Are Only a Starting Point

Companies often assume their U.S., EU, Canadian, UK, Australian, or other home-country filings can simply be repurposed for China. They can be useful references, but they are not a China strategy.

China has its own rules on goods descriptions, its own filing practices, and its own strategic complications. A filing that makes sense in your home jurisdiction may not make sense in China. Goods descriptions that work with the USPTO, EUIPO, or CIPO may need to be reworked for China National Intellectual Property Administration standards.

Your existing registrations can help identify the marks and products your business considers important. They can help frame the discussion. Copying those filings into a China application without rethinking them for China is lazy and often expensive.

China's Goods Rules Can Work in Your Favor

China handles goods descriptions differently from many other jurisdictions, and foreign applicants often miss the opportunity that comes with that.

In many cases, a China application can list up to ten goods in a class without additional official fees. That makes it possible, in the right case, to build broader coverage within a class than many foreign applicants expect. The goods still need to be commercially justified and compliant with CNIPA practice, but the structure is different from what companies are used to in some other countries. That is one more reason to stop treating your home-country filing as a template. Filing strategy in China should be built for China.

Delay Is What Usually Makes This Expensive

Many China trademark problems begin with a decision to wait.The company is not selling in China yet. The factory relationship seems stable. The mark has been in use for a while without incident. Filing can wait until the business gets bigger, or until China becomes a sales market, or until there is a reason to act.

Then somebody else files first.

Once that happens, the discussion shifts from prevention to damage control. The business may need to challenge a filing, rethink its sourcing, change packaging, or spend time and money on a dispute that should never have existed.

For a company that knows it will manufacture in China and already knows what mark will appear on the goods, waiting rarely improves the situation.

File Your China Trademark Before You Need It

Companies asking about China trademarks often start with the wrong question. They ask for the cheapest way to file. The better question is what filing will do the most to reduce the risk of interference with manufacturing and exports.

For many manufacturing-only businesses, the answer is not a sprawling portfolio. It is one or a few well-chosen filings aimed at the marks that matter most to the goods coming out of China.

If your brand appears on products leaving China, waiting is usually a mistake. The question is not whether you need a China trademark someday. It is whether you want to file it yourself or deal later with someone who filed it first.

Manufacturing in China? Register Your Trademark Before Someone Else Does

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.