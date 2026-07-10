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10 July 2026

深セン市、著作権侵害の行政裁決制度を導入へ　最短45日で判断

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Shenzhen, Guangdong Province has released a draft administrative adjudication system for copyright infringement disputes, offering rights holders a faster and more cost-effective alternative to traditional litigation. The new system establishes streamlined procedures with strict timelines and emphasizes mediation, while maintaining parties' rights to pursue judicial remedies if administrative resolution proves unsuccessful.
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広東省深セン市はこのほど、「深セン市著作権侵害紛争行政裁決弁法（意見募集稿）」を公表し、一般から意見募集を開始した。著作権侵害紛争について、知的財産主管部門が行政裁決を行う制度を導入し、訴訟に代わる迅速で低コストな紛争解決手段を整備する。

　著作権侵害訴訟は証拠収集や専門的な判断を要するため、解決までに時間と費用を要することが少なくない。新制度では行政裁決を民事紛争解決の「分流弁」と位置付け、企業により迅速で利便性の高い権利救済ルートを提供する。

　意見募集稿によれば、通常手続では立件から3か月以内に裁決を行い、複雑な案件でも延長は最長2か月までとする。事実関係が明確で争点の少ない案件には簡易手続を適用し、45日以内に裁決を下すことができる。

　また、手続では当事者双方の意思を尊重する。双方が同意した場合には、主管部門が自らまたは調停機関に委託して先に調停を実施し、合意が成立すれば司法確認や公証を申請できる。調停が不成立となった場合は速やかに行政裁決へ移行する。

　一方、行政裁決は双方の同意を前提とする制度であり、相手方が行政裁決による解決に同意しない場合は案件を取り下げ、当事者は訴訟など別の手段を選択できる。不服がある場合は行政訴訟を提起することができ、相手方が侵害行為を継続した場合には主管部門が裁判所に強制執行を申し立てることも可能としている。

出所：中国保護知識産権網

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