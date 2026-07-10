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Shenzhen, Guangdong Province has released a draft administrative adjudication system for copyright infringement disputes, offering rights holders a faster and more cost-effective alternative to traditional litigation. The new system establishes streamlined procedures with strict timelines and emphasizes mediation, while maintaining parties' rights to pursue judicial remedies if administrative resolution proves unsuccessful.

Kangxin Partners is a leading Chinese IP firm, providing comprehensive IP services to global and domestic clients for over 25 years. Experienced IP professionals work with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies to secure their IP assets. Kangxin grows exponentially while continuing to provide exceptional IP services.

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