2026全年放假通知

AFD China are most popular:
- within Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment and International Law topic(s)
- in China
根据国务院最近发布的《关于2026年部分节假日安排的通知》，2026年元旦、春节、清明节、劳动节、端午节、中秋节和国庆节放假调休日期如下，敬请留意。
|
放假/调休
|
日期
|
营业状态
|
元旦
|
1月1日至3日
|
放假
|
调休
|
1月4日（周日）
|
营业
|
春节
|
2月15日至23日
|
放假
|
调休
|
2月14日（周六）
|
营业
|
清明节
|
4月4日至6日
|
放假
|
劳动节
|
5月1日至5日
|
放假
|
调休
|
5月9日（周六）
|
营业
|
端午节
|
6月19日至21日
|
放假
|
中秋节
|
9月25日至27日
|
放假
|
国庆节
|
10月1日至7日
|
放假
|
调休
|
9月20日（周日）
|
营业
国家知识产权局和我司将在假期期间暂停服务，请您留意2026年的重要截止日期是否在节假日期间。
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.