26 November 2025

2026全年放假通知

China Government, Public Sector
 根据国务院最近发布的《关于2026年部分节假日安排的通知》，2026年元旦、春节、清明节、劳动节、端午节、中秋节和国庆节放假调休日期如下，敬请留意。

放假/调休

日期

营业状态

元旦

1月1日至3日

放假

调休

1月4日（周日）

营业

春节

2月15日至23日

放假

调休

2月14日（周六）
2月28日（周六）

营业

清明节

4月4日至6日

放假

劳动节

5月1日至5日

放假

调休

5月9日（周六）

营业

端午节

6月19日至21日

放假

中秋节

9月25日至27日

放假

国庆节

10月1日至7日

放假

调休

9月20日（周日）
10月10日（周六）

营业

国家知识产权局和我司将在假期期间暂停服务，请您留意2026年的重要截止日期是否在节假日期间。

