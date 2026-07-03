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대·중소기업 융합 매칭 활동 등에 관한 ‘백창 만개기업’ 추진

K Kangxin More Contributor Kangxin Partners is a leading Chinese IP firm, providing comprehensive IP services to global and domestic clients for over 25 years. Experienced IP professionals work with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies to secure their IP assets. Kangxin grows exponentially while continuing to provide exceptional IP services.

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and four other government departments have launched the 'Hundred Sessions, Ten Thousand Enterprises' initiative to facilitate collaboration between large corporations and SMEs. This program aims to enhance intellectual property utilization capabilities among small and medium-sized enterprises while accelerating the commercialization of patents held by universities and research institutions through strategic matching and cooperation platforms.