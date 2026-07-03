대·중소기업 융합 매칭 활동 등에 관한 ‘백창 만개기업’ 추진

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China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and four other government departments have launched the 'Hundred Sessions, Ten Thousand Enterprises' initiative to facilitate collaboration between large corporations and SMEs. This program aims to enhance intellectual property utilization capabilities among small and medium-sized enterprises while accelerating the commercialization of patents held by universities and research institutions through strategic matching and cooperation platforms.
within Consumer Protection, Antitrust/Competition Law, Government and Public Sector topic(s)
in China
최근,중국 공업정보화부 등 5개 부처는 2026년 대·중소기업 융합 매칭 활동 등에 관한 ‘백창 만개기업(百场万企)’을 추진한다고 발표하였다.
동 활동은 대기업과 중소기업 간 융합 매칭을 통해 중소기업의 지식재산 활용 역량을 높이고, 대학·연구 기관 보유 특허의 산업화를 촉진하기 위한 범부처 정책사업임 동 활동은 대기업과 중소기업의 협력 수요를 연결하기 위해 추진되고 있으며, 2026년에는 공업정보화부, 국가발전개혁위원회, 국무원 국유자산감독관리위원회, 중국 지식재산국, 전국공상업연합회 등 5개 부처가 공동으로 추진함 2026년 활동 기간은 5월부터 12월까지 진행되며, 지식재산 서비스기관, 대학, 연구 기관, 금융기관 등을 연계하여 중소기업과 대기업 간 교류·전시·서비스·매칭 플랫폼을 구축하고 특허 전환 및 기술협력을 촉진하는데 중점을 둠
(출처:공업정보화부 등 )
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