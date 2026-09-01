ARTICLE
1 September 2026

広州知識産権法院、先行調停で3002件を解決　多元的紛争解決を強化

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The Guangzhou Intellectual Property Court held a symposium on August 20 to review its mediation achievements over the past year, analyzing challenges in IP dispute resolution and exploring future priorities. The court successfully mediated over 3,000 cases through pre-litigation processes and effectively managed mass litigation involving thousands of related cases...
China Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
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　広州知識産権法院は8月20日、調停業務に関する座談会を開催し、過去1年間の知財紛争の調停実績を総括するとともに、課題を分析し、今後の重点施策を検討した。

　2025年、同法院は知財紛争の調停における新たな手法を模索し、年間3002件で訴訟前の調停が成立した。調停成立率は24.86％だった。また、同種の訴訟が大量に提起される「集団的訴訟」への対応では、年間100件を超える案件群、計3000件余りを特定し、このうち2000件超で和解が成立した。集団的な訴訟が多発する状況を効果的に抑制した。

　商事調停も着実に進展し、年間237件を香港国際調停センターに委託し、実質的な調停成立率は20％を超えた。インターネット上の紛争では、プラットフォームとの連携による調停成立率が31.19％に達した。多様な紛争解決手段を組み合わせたネットワークが拡大し、サービスの対象範囲も広がっている。

　座談会では、「広州知識産権多元的紛争解決の典型事例」12件も発表された。特許、商標、著作権、技術秘密など主要な知財分野を網羅し、いずれも広州知識産権法院、広州の基層法院、調停機関による実際の調停事例である。広州知識産権法院の袁峻副院長は、非訴訟型紛争解決を重視し、イノベーションの促進や知財保護、公正な競争環境の形成につながる調停をさらに強化する考えを示した。

出所：中国知識産権資訊網 

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