広州知識産権法院、先行調停で3002件を解決　多元的紛争解決を強化

Kangxin Partners is a leading Chinese IP firm, providing comprehensive IP services to global and domestic clients for over 25 years. Experienced IP professionals work with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies to secure their IP assets. Kangxin grows exponentially while continuing to provide exceptional IP services.
The Guangzhou Intellectual Property Court held a symposium on August 20 to review its mediation achievements over the past year, analyzing challenges in IP dispute resolution and exploring future priorities. The court successfully mediated over 3,000 cases through pre-litigation processes and effectively managed mass litigation involving thousands of related cases...