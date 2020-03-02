China:
当所は再度WTR優秀知的財産事務所に選出
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
最近、商標分野の権威あるメディアの「World
Trademark Review
1000」は2020年知的財産事務所調査・研究評価結果を発表した。当所は再度にWTR優秀知的財産事務所に選出された。また、当所執行パートナーの余剛氏、パートナーの呉琼氏は「出願と戦略」分野傑出弁護士に選出された。
Please click
here to view the full article.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Crocs Inc. v. Bata India Ltd. And Others
Khurana and Khurana
he Respondents are, inter alia, Bata India Ltd., Liberty Shoes Ltd., Action Shoes Pvt. Ltd., Aqualite India Ltd., Bioworld Merchandising India Ltd., Relaxo Footware Ltd., and Kidz Palace.