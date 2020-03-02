最近、商標分野の権威あるメディアの「World Trademark Review 1000」は2020年知的財産事務所調査・研究評価結果を発表した。当所は再度にWTR優秀知的財産事務所に選出された。また、当所執行パートナーの余剛氏、パートナーの呉琼氏は「出願と戦略」分野傑出弁護士に選出された。

Please click here to view the full article.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.