On January 31, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCov), originated from Wuhan, China, as a "Public Health Emergency of International Concern.
In response to such outbreak and in order to help companies tackle the legal issues they may face amid such critical situation, we have prepared a series of notes covering the impact of the outbreak on various aspects, including employment, finance, international trade and shipping, M&A and JV, as well as construction. In our notes, we analyze the challenges and opportunities that may arise, including in relation to the enforcement of the force majeure or material adverse change clauses under a contract, and other key issues that may give rise to disputes or cause business disruption.
