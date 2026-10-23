The Evolving Approach To Discovery In Cayman Contributory Winding Up Proceedings

Key Takeaways

The following are key takeaways for discovery in contributory winding up petitions:

Discovery is not automatic: It remains a matter of judicial discretion.

Proportionality is key: Potentially costly or burdensome discovery will not be ordered unless there is a clear justification for doing so.

Specific over general: Targeted disclosure is often preferred to broad general discovery.

Evidence before discovery: Parties may need to put their evidential cards on the table before broader discovery is ordered.

Efficiency matters: Discovery should not undermine the efficient and expeditious progression of winding up proceedings.



In the recent judgment of Re Sohu.com Limited [2026] CIGC (FSD) 81 (“Sohu.com”), the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands has further developed the framework for determining discovery issues in contributory winding up petitions. The decision provides a valuable illustration of how the Court’s powers under the Cayman winding up rules will be exercised in practice. Its adoption of what may be described as an ‘evidence first, discovery later’ approach will be of particular interest to insolvency practitioners, shareholders and limited partners, as well as companies and exempted limited partnerships facing shareholder or limited partner-led petitions.

The starting point for any discussion of discovery in contributory winding up petitions remains Re Global Cord Blood Corporation [2023] (2) CILR 298 (“Global Cord”), a decision in which Alan Quigley, now of this firm, appeared. It is the leading Cayman Islands authority on the nature and scope of the Court’s jurisdiction to order discovery in the context of a contributory’s winding up petition.

In Global Cord, the Court rejected the proposition that discovery in contributory winding up proceedings should simply mirror the position in ordinary civil proceedings commenced by writ. In such proceedings, the Grand Court Rules specifically provide for the making of general discovery following the closing of pleadings, together with mechanisms for obtaining specific discovery. By contrast, the Court in Global Cord recognised that the Companies Winding Up Rules confer on the Court a broad discretion in respect of the making of discovery-related orders and that such discretion should be exercised in a manner tailored to the particular circumstances of the case. While the principles and practices applicable in ordinary civil litigation will often be highly persuasive, they are not determinative. Accordingly, the Court has a broad discretion to order general discovery, specific discovery or no discovery at all, depending upon what is appropriate in the circumstances.

In Sohu.com, the petitioners, being contributories seeking to wind up the respondent company on the just and equitable ground, sought an order for general discovery. This was opposed by the company, which argued that general discovery would be disproportionate and unreasonable, requiring an extensive and expensive exercise involving a review of many years of documents that would likely yield a substantial volume of inapposite material.

In considering the matter, the Court undertook a detailed review of Global Cord and subsequent authorities. It reiterated that general discovery does not arise automatically or, as of right, in contributory winding up proceedings. Rather, the Court’s power to make discovery-related orders is flexible and discretionary, with a “need to have regard to fairness and proportionality and to be costs conscious”.

The Court ultimately declined to order general discovery. It was not persuaded that such an exercise was proportionate or necessary for the fair disposal of the petition, that it would save costs or that it would lead to a more expeditious determination of the petition. Instead, the Court adopted what might be described as an ‘evidence first, discovery later’ approach, whereby the parties are first required to file and exchange all evidence for the hearing of the petition, following which any party can seek specific discovery if dissatisfied with the extent of the documents disclosed through evidence. The Court determined that, following the closing of evidence, it “should be far better placed to fairly and justly determine any continuing arguments in respect of discovery”.

Importantly, in adopting this approach, the Court made clear that the parties should exhibit to their evidence all documents “which are of core relevance to the issues in dispute” (having ordered that evidence be given on affidavit) and that the company, with the benefit of assistance from its attorneys, “should guard against only cherry-picking those documents that support its case”. The Court also encouraged the parties to engage constructively by agreeing potential categories of relevant documents, date ranges and search terms before evidence is filed and served.

The Sohu.com decision provides a number of practical takeaways

First, the judgment demonstrates a continuing judicial preference for targeted and issue-specific disclosure rather than wide-ranging general discovery exercises, particularly in the winding up ‘arena’. Where parties can identify specific categories of documents that are genuinely required for the resolution of defined issues, applications for specific discovery are likely to be viewed more favourably than requests for general discovery. This is particularly significant given that the principles arising from Peruvian Guano continue to apply in the Cayman Islands. Accordingly, while tempered by considerations of necessity and proportionality, a broad approach to relevance remains applicable when conducting general discovery, extending to the discovery of documents which may lead to a ‘train of inquiry’ that could produce information which may be relevant.

Secondly, while the matters in issue remain defined by reference to the pleadings, the Court may increasingly favour a staged approach whereby parties first put their evidential cards on the table before wider discovery obligations are imposed. Discovery is intended to assist in resolving identified issues, not to enable litigants to search for a case. Accordingly, whilst Global Cord confirms that discovery orders may be made at any stage of winding up proceedings, petitioners seeking early discovery will likely need to provide meaningful evidential support for their case. In practical terms, this may increasingly require the affidavit verifying the winding up petition to go beyond mere formal verification and put some ‘meat on the bones’ of the petition, including exhibiting evidence in support of it as necessary.

Thirdly, the decision reinforces the importance of proportionality. In Sohu.com, the Court was unwilling to order a potentially costly and burdensome disclosure exercise where the likely benefit of doing so remained uncertain, where there was limited evidence supporting the petition and where the trial itself was expected to last only two days.

Fourthly, the decision is consistent with authorities such as Re Principal Investing Fund I Limited et al (Unreported, FSD 268, 269 & 270 of 2021 (DDJ), delivered 31 May 2022), where the Court accepted the enhanced need for expedition in winding up proceedings. In Sohu.com, the Court made clear that the need for an expeditious determination of the petition was an important factor when considering whether general discovery should be ordered.

More broadly, Sohu.com is consistent with the Court’s recent trend of seeking to ensure that discovery decisions do not stymie the efficient progression of proceedings. For example, although it arose outside the insolvency / winding-up context, the Grand Court’s decision in Abraaj SPV 108 Limited & another v KE Holdings Limited [2026] CIGC (FSD) 58, a case in which Dillon Eustace appeared, similarly demonstrated the Court’s reluctance to permit discovery disputes to derail the efficient progression of proceedings. In that case, the Court emphasised proportionality and declined a number of broad discovery-related requests made shortly before trial which risked jeopardising the trial timetable. The Judge favoured targeted remedial measures directed at identified deficiencies rather than broader enquiries into an opponent’s discovery process.

Taken together, Global Cord, Sohu.com and related authorities demonstrate an increasingly clear judicial focus on ensuring that discovery remains a tool for facilitating the efficient and fair determination of disputes rather than becoming a disproportionate and costly exercise in its own right. In particular, Sohu.com may be seen as a judicial endorsement of an ‘evidence first, discovery later’ model in appropriate contributory petitions, with parties expected to put their evidential cards on the table before seeking broader discovery.



Frequently Asked Questions

Does a shareholder or limited partner automatically obtain discovery after filing a contributory’s winding up petition?

No. Sohu.com reaffirms that discovery is not an automatic consequence of presenting a contributory's winding up petition. The Court retains a broad discretion and will consider whether the disclosure sought is necessary for the fair determination of the petition, proportionate and justified in the particular circumstances of the case.

Can the Court refuse to order general discovery altogether?

Yes. As both Global Cord and Sohu.com demonstrate, the Court may order general discovery, specific discovery, or no discovery at all depending on what is appropriate in the circumstances.

Is specific discovery easier to obtain than general discovery?

Not necessarily. However, recent Cayman authorities indicate that the Court is often more receptive to targeted requests for identifiable categories of documents than requests for general discovery, which is board-ranging in Cayman.

What approach did the Court take in Sohu.com?

In Sohu.com, the Court declined to order general discovery where it could lead to a potentially costly and burdensome exercise, with its likely benefit uncertain. Instead, the Court adopted what may be described as an ‘evidence first, discovery later’ approach, requiring the parties first to file and exchange their evidence for the hearing of the petition before any application for further discovery is considered. The decision reflects the Cayman courts continuing preference for a practical and proportionate approach to discovery.

If a party brings a contributory’s petition and wishes to obtain discovery, what should it consider at the outset?

While every case is different, Sohu.com suggests that a petitioner seeking early discovery should be prepared to provide meaningful evidential support for its allegations / case. A bare affidavit of verification which merely verifies the content of the petition may not be enough if extensive discovery is being sought.

Can discovery applications delay the hearing of a petition?

Potentially, which is why the Court is increasingly focused on ensuring that discovery disputes do not derail the efficient progression of proceedings. The need for an expeditious determination of winding up petitions remains an important consideration.

What is the key takeaway from Sohu.com?

The key takeaway is that discovery remains available in contributory winding up petitions, but it is not automatic. Parties seeking broad disclosure will need to demonstrate why it is necessary and proportionate, and, depending on the circumstances, the Court may require parties to put their evidential cards on the table before considering the imposition of wider discovery obligations.