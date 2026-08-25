Renewal Deadline For Liquor Licensees - Sister Islands

Holders of liquor licences, including licensees with music and dancing licences, in Cayman Brac and Little Cayman are reminded that the renewal deadline for these licences is 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 25 August 2026.

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Grand Cayman, 19 August 2026 – Holders of liquor licences, including licensees with music and dancing licences, in Cayman Brac and Little Cayman are reminded that the renewal deadline for these licences is 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 25 August 2026.

Renewal applications must be submitted to the Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI), either online or via the DCI counter in Grand Cayman by the deadline, to be added to the meeting agenda. The counter is open Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Renewals will be discussed at the annual Sister Islands Liquor Licensing meeting in Cayman Brac on Wednesday, 16 September at 10:00 a.m. at the District Administration Conference Room.

Persons with licences expiring on 30 September 2026 must have their licence renewals approved at this annual session to continue operating. The new licence period begins on 1 October 2026.

Licensees are asked to contact the following departments directly to book required inspections:

Department of Environmental Health: For queries and inspection bookings contact 948-2321 or dehcustomerservice@gov.ky.

Cayman Islands Fire Service: Book inspections using the Online Planning System (OPS) at planning.ky/ops , call 948-1245 or 948-1293 or email queries to firesafetyinspections@gov.ky.

Port Authority of the Cayman Islands: For queries, contact 948-0428 or email cjackson@caymanport.com . Inspection requests should be made at 385 Creek Road, Cayman Brac.

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