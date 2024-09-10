Building on our insights from acting for a third of Cayman Islands registered funds, we analysed the market and are proud to share our unique insight with the release of our latest Cayman Islands Trends & Insights: Open-Ended Funds report.
Related Services
We are pleased to announce the release of our comprehensive report on the Cayman Islands open-ended fund industry.
As a pivotal player acting for around a third of registered funds we have a front-row view of the latest trends in this sector. In the report we share our insights and look ahead the future of fund management – from the continuing rise of digital asset funds, to the Asia-led push for stand-alone structures, retailisation and much more.
To view the full article please click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.