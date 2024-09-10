Building on our insights from acting for a third of Cayman Islands registered funds, we analysed the market and are proud to share our unique insight with the release of our latest Cayman Islands

The Maples Group is a leading service provider offering clients a comprehensive range of legal services on the laws of the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Ireland, Jersey and Luxembourg, and is an independent provider of fiduciary, fund services, regulatory and compliance, and entity formation and management services.

Building on our insights from acting for a third of Cayman Islands registered funds, we analysed the market and are proud to share our unique insight with the release of our latest Cayman Islands Trends & Insights: Open-Ended Funds report.

We are pleased to announce the release of our comprehensive report on the Cayman Islands open-ended fund industry.

As a pivotal player acting for around a third of registered funds we have a front-row view of the latest trends in this sector. In the report we share our insights and look ahead the future of fund management – from the continuing rise of digital asset funds, to the Asia-led push for stand-alone structures, retailisation and much more.

