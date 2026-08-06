FUNDed – August 2026 | Global Fund Finance Market Insights

The August 2026 edition of FUNDed provides insights into the latest fund finance market developments across the Cayman Islands, US, Asia and Europe. This edition features market reviews, analysis of emerging financing structures and practical perspectives on GP structuring, Irish withholding tax, AIF Rulebook changes and tokenisation in the funds industry.

Global Fund Finance Market Reviews and Developments

Market reviews covering H1 2026 deal activity, subscription lines, NAV facilities, pricing trends and amendments affecting sponsors, lenders and investors across key regions.

Cayman Islands Fund Finance Market Update: H1 2026, Trends, Data and Outlook: Key insights from H1 2026, with a focus on Cayman Islands structures, North American transaction activity and the market trends shaping fund finance demand.

Asia Fund Finance Market Review: H1 2026 Trends, Data and Outlook: A regional perspective on fund finance activity across Asia, including growth drivers, lender sentiment and opportunities across key markets.

European Fund Finance Market Review: H1 2026 Trends, Data and Outlook: An analysis of the European fund finance market in H1 2026, highlighting transaction themes, market momentum and expectations for the second half of the year.

Fund Finance Structuring, Tax and Regulatory Updates

Legal, regulatory and tax insights affecting private funds and fund finance transactions across key jurisdictions, including the Cayman Islands and Ireland.

GP Structuring Considerations: Explore key structuring considerations for general partners, including evolving market practices, governance considerations and issues that may arise throughout a fund’s lifecycle.

Irish Withholding Tax Considerations: Examine important Irish withholding tax considerations relevant to fund structures and financing arrangements, along with practical guidance for sponsors, lenders and investors.

Ireland AIF Rulebook: Key Changes for Fund Finance: Review key changes to Ireland’s AIF Rulebook for AIFs, QIAIFs, fund finance, guarantees, loan origination and private fund structuring under AIFMD 2.0.

Tokenised Funds, Digital Assets and Fund Finance Innovation

Insights on tokenised funds, digital assets and the legal, regulatory and practical considerations shaping innovation in fund structures.

Cayman Islands Tokenised Fund Legislation: Read about the growing interest in tokenised fund structures, key legal and regulatory developments and the opportunities and challenges presented by digitalisation across the investment funds industry.