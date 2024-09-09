Deputy Premier Is Overseas For Government, Industry Engagement

Grand Cayman, 8 September 2024 – Continuing the Cayman Islands' efforts to keep international stakeholders updated on the strength of our regulatory and commercial framework for financial services, the Deputy Premier, the Hon. André Ebanks MP is leading delegations to the UK and EU, and then to the US, during September.

"Financial services continues to perform exceptionally well for the Cayman Islands, and the public is now well aware of the industry's contribution to public services and projects," said the Deputy Premier, who is also the Minister of Financial Services and Commerce.

"Having face-to-face discussions with international elected officials and civil servants, and with international industry, greatly helps us as a country to maintain our global regulatory effectiveness and to take advantage of emerging market opportunities," he explained. "It allows financial services to continue providing significant benefits for our people.

" In the UK the Deputy Premier will meet with government and civil service officials; attend a Cayman Finance roundtable; and speak at Maples London Investment Funds Forum 2024, from 9-11 September. On 12 and 13 September, he will meet with EU and EU Member States officials.

In the US during the week of 15 September, he will attend client meetings arranged by industry; and speak at the Cayman International Reinsurance Companies Association's reinsurance roundtable and the Ogier Funds Symposium.

Accompanying the Deputy Premier in the UK and EU are Government's Deputy Representative for Financial Services to Europe Julie Campbell and Representative to the UK Dr Tasha Ebanks-Garcia, both based in the UK; Director of the Ministry's Regulatory Affairs Unit, Andrea Proctor; Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) Managing Director Cindy Scotland and Senior Legal Counsel Stephanie Adolphus; and Cayman Finance CEO Steve McIntosh and Associate Director Samantha Widmer.

Accompanying him to the US are the Ministry's Head of Advisory Services in the Regulatory Affairs Unit, Duwayne Lawrence; CIMA's Head of Insurance Supervision Division Kara Ebanks and Chief Analyst Dane Doctor; Cayman International Reinsurance Companies Association's Chair David Self and CIRCA representative Greg Mitchell; Insurance Managers Association of Cayman Chair Kieran Mehigan; and Ms Widmer and Mr McIntosh.

For the week of 7-14 September the Acting Deputy Premier will be the Hon. Dwayne Seymour MP, and the Acting Minister of Financial Services will be the Hon. Bernie Bush MP.

For the week of 16-21 September the Acting Deputy Premier will be the Hon. Johany "Jay" Ebanks MP, and the Acting Minister of Financial Services will be the Hon. Heather Bodden MP. The Deputy Premier will update the public on the outcomes of his official travel when he returns home.

