Mondaq Podcast: GP Staking: Investment and Financing Strategies

Join Dr Agnes Molnar and Richard Mansi from Travers Thorp Alberga for an informative podcast interviewing Joshua Lyons and Weston Wilkinson from Investcorp Strategic Capital Group.

The teams at Investcorp Strategic Capital Group and Travers Thorp Alberga announce their Private Capital Insights podcast: GP Staking: Investment and Financing Strategies.

In this podcast, we dive deep into:

What GP staking really means for fund managers and investors

Key financing structures including fund finance, rated feeders and CFOs

Value creation structures

Motivations, opportunities, and strategic solutions of Investcorp Strategic Capital Group

This episode offers valuable insights for fund finance professionals, investors and general partners seeking to enhance their capital structure strategies.

Weston Wilkinson is an Investment Partner in the Investcorp Strategic Capital Group, based in New York. His primary responsibilities include sourcing and executing new investment opportunities. Weston is a member of the investment committee.

Prior to his current role, Weston was the Co-Chief Investment Officer at Azimut Alternative Capital Partners, Azimut Group's GP Stakes and GP Seeding investment business, where he led the Firm's investment team and process. Prior to that, he was a Director at Perella Weinberg Partners, serving as a senior member of the Firm's asset management business and overseeing strategic growth initiatives. Previously, Weston was an Associate at Berkshire Global Advisors, where he advised asset and wealth management clients on mergers and acquisitions.

Weston holds a B.A. in Middle Eastern Studies and Economics from the University of London.

Joshua Lyons joined Investcorp in 2019, originally serving within North American Private Equity. In 2021, Joshua joined the Strategic Capital Group, where he is a Vice President. Prior to joining Investcorp, Joshua worked as a Private Equity Associate at XIO Group in Hong Kong. Prior to his tenure with XIO Group, he was an Investment Banking Analyst in Mergers & Acquisitions at J.P. Morgan in New York.

Joshua holds a BA in Economics from Cornell University, and an MA in East Asian Studies from Yale University.

