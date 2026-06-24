Cayman Court Dismisses US$26 Million Winding-Up Petition: Key Takeaways From China Export & Credit Insurance Corp v Hyalroute Communication Group Ltd

On 19 May 2026, the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands dismissed a winding-up petition brought by China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation (“Sinosure“) against Hyalroute Communication Group Limited (“Hyalroute“) in China Export & Credit Insurance Corp v Hyalroute Communication Group Ltd (No.2)1. Conyers acted for the Respondent, Hyalroute, in successfully resisting the petition on the basis that the debt of over US$26 million was bona fide disputed on substantial grounds.

Case Background

The petition arose out of a complex cross-border financing arrangement. Cambodia Fibre Optic Communication Network Co. Ltd (“Cambodia Fibre Optic“), a subsidiary of Hyalroute, had entered into facility agreements with China Development Bank totalling US$40 million, which were guaranteed by Hyalroute. Sinosure had issued insurance policies to China Development Bank in respect of such. Following default by Cambodia Fibre Optic in early 2021, Sinosure indemnified China Development Bank and sought to recover from Hyalroute by way of subrogation, serving a statutory demand in October 2025 and filing the winding-up petition in February 2026.

Hyalroute disputed the debt on the basis that Sinosure had no enforceable right of subrogation against it, raising a series of substantive objections rooted in the nature and effect of the insurance under PRC law.

The Court’s Restatement of the Bona Fide Dispute Test

The Honourable Justice Jalil Asif adopted and applied the well-established framework for determining whether a debt is bona fide disputed on substantial grounds, drawing on Parmalat Capital Finance Ltd v Food Holdings Ltd2, the English authorities of Angel Group Ltd v British Gas Trading Ltd3 and Integral Law Ltd v Jason4, and the recent Cayman decision in Re SequoiaDB Software Ltd5.

Justice Asif set out a comprehensive 12-point summary of the applicable principles, which reiterates and consolidates the existing law. The key points are as follows:

A creditor’s petition can only be presented by a creditor, and until the petitioner is established as such, it has no standing to present the petition. The company can challenge the petitioner’s standing by advancing in good faith a substantial dispute as to the petition debt, or as to sufficient of the debt as will bring the indisputable part below the applicable financial threshold. A dispute will not be “substantial” if it has no rational prospect of success. A dispute will not be put forward in good faith if the company is merely seeking to use the delay to obtain credit to which it is not entitled under the relevant contract. There is no rule that the petition will be struck out merely because the company alleges that the debt is disputed; the true rule is that a winding-up petition should not be used to decide a substantial dispute raised on bona fide grounds, because the effect of presenting and advertising a petition is to put the company under pressure to pay rather than to litigate. The court will not allow this rule of practice to work injustice and will be alert to the risk that an unwilling debtor raises a cloud of objections on affidavit in order to claim that there is a dispute that cannot be determined without cross-examination, and thereby to avoid having to pay. The court will consider the evidence in detail, even if in doing so it is engaged in much the same exercise as on an application for summary judgment. In assessing whether a debt is disputed on substantial grounds, the threshold is not a particularly high one—even a defence that might only be regarded as “shadowy” in a summary judgment context may be sufficient for the court to dismiss the petition. The court is required to consider the credibility of the evidence and may reject evidence where it is simply incredible. The company must show that the dispute is both bona fide and based on substantial grounds as established by credible evidence. The court does not have to treat every affidavit as truthful and take it at face value when every probability points to the contrary; if the evidence is incredible in any material respect, it cannot be said that there is a bona fide dispute on substantial grounds. This general approach applies equally to any cross-claim asserted by the company.

The decision provides a valuable and authoritative consolidated restatement that practitioners can treat as a ready reference when advising on disputed debt petitions in the Cayman Islands.

Foreign Law Disputes as a Basis for Dismissal

Of particular significance is the Court’s endorsement of the principle that a dispute as to the content of applicable foreign law is sufficient to justify dismissal of a winding-up petition. Justice Asif accepted the submission, supported by reference to Parker J’s decision in Primus Investments Fund LP6 that the court’s role on a winding-up petition is not to determine which side’s foreign law evidence is to be preferred, but rather whether the expert evidence is reasonably credible and whether it gives rise to a genuine and substantial dispute as to the respondent’s liability.

This principle is of considerable importance for offshore companies facing winding-up petitions based on claims governed by foreign law. It confirms that a respondent company is not required to establish that its interpretation of foreign law will ultimately prevail—it need only demonstrate that its position is supported by reasonably credible expert evidence and that a genuine dispute exists.

Treatment of Expert Evidence

Justice Asif declined to discount the credibility of the Respondent’s independent expert evidence on the basis that it came from a smaller PRC firm. Equally, he did not discount the Petitioner’s evidence on the basis that they were not independent of the Petitioner. The Court treated the assertions of both experts at face value as genuinely held opinions on PRC law.

This even-handed approach reinforces the position that it is the quality and substance of expert evidence, rather than their profile or size of the expert’s firm, is what matters when the Court assesses credibility on a petition hearing. It provides reassurance that respondent companies can rely on independent expert evidence from specialist practitioners without concern that it will be dismissed on reputational grounds alone.

Practical Implications

The decision serves as a reminder that creditors seeking to wind up Cayman-incorporated companies on the basis of foreign law governed claims must be prepared for the possibility that the substantive enforceability of those claims may be challenged. Where the respondent company raises genuine questions about the foreign law legal basis for such a claim, the court may not resolve those disputes on a petition and will instead dismiss the petition, leaving the creditor to establish its claim through appropriate proceedings.