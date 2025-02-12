Cayman Islands Annual Fee Deadlines And Penalties Update For 2024–2025

On 15 January 2025, the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) reminds firms of key fee deadlines and penalties for 2024 and 2025:

2024 fees : Firms should have settled the full 2024 annual fees by 15 January 2025. Penalties will be applied to outstanding amounts starting 16 January 2025.

: Firms should have settled the full 2024 annual fees by 15 January 2025. Penalties will be applied to outstanding amounts starting 16 January 2025. 2025 fee changes: An extension has been granted until 17 February 2025 for firms to pay the difference between 2024 and 2025 fee amounts. Penalties will apply to unpaid fee changes beginning 18 February 2025.

CIMA's supervisory information circular can be accessed here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.