12 February 2025

Cayman Islands Annual Fee Deadlines And Penalties Update For 2024–2025

Harneys

Contributor

On 15 January 2025, the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) reminds firms of key fee deadlines and penalties for 2024 and 2025...
Cayman Islands Corporate/Commercial Law
Juan Pablo Urrutia and Mirza Manraj
On 15 January 2025, the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) reminds firms of key fee deadlines and penalties for 2024 and 2025:

  • 2024 fees: Firms should have settled the full 2024 annual fees by 15 January 2025. Penalties will be applied to outstanding amounts starting 16 January 2025.
  • 2025 fee changes: An extension has been granted until 17 February 2025 for firms to pay the difference between 2024 and 2025 fee amounts. Penalties will apply to unpaid fee changes beginning 18 February 2025.

CIMA's supervisory information circular can be accessed here.

Juan Pablo Urrutia
Mirza Manraj
