Service Of Process In The Cayman Islands

A Process Service You Can Count On

At Broadhurst LLC, we specialize in swiftly delivering legal documents to defendants as part of the legal process. With our extensive experience, we ensure that this critical task is handled promptly and accurately, often completing the service within just a few days.

Understanding the Process in the Cayman Islands

Legal processes involving foreign entities in the Cayman Islands are governed by the civil procedure rules of the jurisdiction where the claim was filed. We strongly recommend that clients familiarize themselves with the relevant laws, rules, and regulations to ensure that all necessary steps are followed and that we receive proper instructions on how to serve the Cayman entity.

If your case requires adherence to local rules, service in the Cayman Islands must be done personally, often through local attorneys. For serving a Cayman company, this typically means hand-delivering the documents to the company's registered office. Alternatively, service may be conducted in accordance with The Hague Convention on the Service Abroad of Judicial and Extrajudicial Documents, which applies to the Cayman Islands as a U.K. overseas territory.

Our Service Process

Here's how we make the process straightforward and efficient for you:

Conflict Check: You provide us with the names involved in the case so we can ensure there are no conflicts of interest. We typically complete this within a day. Document Receipt: Once cleared, you send us the documents via courier or email. Company Search: We verify the correct address of the Cayman company through a company register search. Document Delivery: We personally deliver the documents to the registered office of the company. Proof of Service: We prepare an affidavit of service, confirming that the documents were served, along with all relevant details. Invoicing: We send you an invoice for our services. Payment: You arrange for payment via bank transfer.

