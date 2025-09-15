Why Global Businesses Are Choosing Cayman: CEC's 2024 Report Highlights Key Advantages

Cayman Enterprise City (CEC) has officially released the 2024 Socio-Economic Impact Assessment, independently prepared by leading Caribbean economist Marla Dukharan. The report presents a compelling case for global businesses considering a physical presence in the Cayman Islands. With a focus on substance, long-term certainty, and a supportive innovation ecosystem, CEC is reaffirmed as a strategic choice for forward-thinking companies.

1. Guaranteed Tax Concessions Through 2061

CEC offers long-term stability with tax neutrality guaranteed by law until 2061. This level of legal certainty is rarely seen in other jurisdictions and provides a significant competitive advantage for international companies planning for long-term growth.

2. Real Substance, Real Presence

Companies operating from CEC's Special Economic Zones benefit from a platform designed to meet global standards of economic substance. CEC enables businesses to establish a genuine physical presence, helping to satisfy the expectations of shareholders and international regulators alike.

3. Access to a Skilled, Future-Ready Workforce

In 2024, 758 people were employed within CEC zones, with 77% of Caymanian-held jobs located in high-growth sectors such as tech and science. CEC is creating a pipeline of highly skilled talent ready to support global expansion, backed by over 4,200 professional development opportunities delivered last year through Enterprise Cayman.

4. Premium Office Infrastructure & Rapid Setup

CEC offers access to state-of-the-art infrastructure and a streamlined setup process that allows global companies to get operational in as little as 4-6 weeks. Whether you're establishing headquarters, satellite offices, or innovation hubs, CEC makes scaling into the region seamless and efficient.

5. A Globally Recognised Innovation Ecosystem

With over 400 international companies already part of the CEC community, Cayman has become a recognised hub for digital innovation and entrepreneurship. The report reinforces CEC's alignment with global business needs, providing a strategic base within a stable British Overseas Territory.

As international companies continue to assess jurisdictions for expansion and compliance, CEC offers the legal clarity, infrastructure, and talent to support serious global ambitions.

Read the full report here: CEC Socio-Economic Impact Assessment 2024

