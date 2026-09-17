Congress Approves And Passes The Tax Reform Bill

On August 4, 2026, the Congress approved the Tax Reform Bill (the “Bill”), thereby completing the legislative process.

The Bill's key measures include:

Gradual reduction of the Corporate Income Tax rate to 23%.

Full integration of the tax system.

Tax invariability regime for local and foreign investors. The Bill establishes invariability periods of 10, 15, or 20 years, depending on the investment amount. A 1.5% premium over the current Corporate Income Tax rate is incorporated for those who opt for invariability.

Temporary 50% reduction of the gift tax applicable to gifts made to family members.

Foreign capital disclosure at a preferential tax rate of 10% or 7%.

Elimination of the capital gains tax on the disposal of shares with stock exchange presence.

The Bill now awaits the Constitutional Court's decision on the constitutional challenges filed in respect of certain of its provisions, prior to its enactment and publication.

A summary of the Bill's main tax measures is available on the following Carey webpage: https://www.carey.cl/en/tax-reform