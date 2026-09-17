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17 September 2026

Congress Approves And Passes The Tax Reform Bill

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Chile's Congress has approved a comprehensive Tax Reform Bill featuring a gradual reduction of the Corporate Income Tax rate to 23%, full tax system integration, and new tax invariability regimes for investors. The reform introduces significant changes including preferential rates for foreign capital disclosure, elimination of capital gains tax on publicly traded shares, and temporary reductions in gift taxes for family transfers.
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On August 4, 2026, the Congress approved the Tax Reform Bill (the “Bill”), thereby completing the legislative process.

The Bill's key measures include:

  • Gradual reduction of the Corporate Income Tax rate to 23%.
  • Full integration of the tax system.
  • Tax invariability regime for local and foreign investors.
    • The Bill establishes invariability periods of 10, 15, or 20 years, depending on the investment amount.
    • A 1.5% premium over the current Corporate Income Tax rate is incorporated for those who opt for invariability.
  • Temporary 50% reduction of the gift tax applicable to gifts made to family members.
  • Foreign capital disclosure at a preferential tax rate of 10% or 7%.
  • Elimination of the capital gains tax on the disposal of shares with stock exchange presence.

The Bill now awaits the Constitutional Court's decision on the constitutional challenges filed in respect of certain of its provisions, prior to its enactment and publication.

A summary of the Bill's main tax measures is available on the following Carey webpage: https://www.carey.cl/en/tax-reform

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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