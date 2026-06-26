Temporary Reopening Of The Québec Experience Program (PEQ): What You Need To Know

Québec's Ministry of Immigration has temporarily reopened the Québec Experience Program (PEQ) for a two-year period starting July 2, 2026, allowing certain temporary foreign workers and Québec graduates to apply for permanent selection.

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Québec’s Ministry of Immigration, Francization and Integration (“MIFI”) has announced the temporary reopening of the Québec Experience Program (“PEQ”), once again allowing applications for permanent selection to be submitted under the Temporary Foreign Worker and Québec Graduate streams.

The PEQ will be reopened for a two-year period, from July 2, 2026, to July 2, 2028. However, applications will be accepted in phases to align with Québec’s immigration targets for the 2026–2029 period.

The first intake period will run from July 2 to October 31, 2026. Eligible individuals will be able to submit their applications for permanent selection through Arrima starting July 2, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). MIFI has confirmed there will be no cap on applications during this first period.

A transitional measure based on acquired rights

The reopening of the PEQ is aimed primarily at individuals who had already met the eligibility requirements before the program was suspended on November 19, 2025. This date is a key reference point under the application intake criteria.

Many temporary foreign workers and Québec graduates who became eligible after that date will not be able to apply during this first intake period.

However, MIFI has indicated that additional intake periods could be announced between now and July 2, 2028. The criteria applicable to these future periods have not yet been specified.

Who is eligible to apply?

In this first round, applicants must meet the intake criteria established by MIFI. These criteria determine who is eligible to submit an application during the open period.

Applicants must also meet all PEQ selection criteria to obtain a Québec Selection Certificate (CSQ).

This means a person could apply because they meet the eligibility criteria, but have their application denied because they do not meet all applicable selection requirements.

Temporary Foreign Worker stream

To be eligible for this first intake period, a person must show that, as of November 19, 2025, they had already accumulated at least two years of eligible work experience in Québec in an occupation classified as TEER 0, 1, 2, or 3 under the National Occupational Classification.

They must also be employed in an eligible occupation at the time of application.

The selection criteria include:

The intention to settle in Québec to work;

Oral French proficiency corresponding to Level 7 of the Québec Scale of French Proficiency Levels;

Demonstrated knowledge of democratic values and Québec values;

A commitment to provide for their own basic needs as well as those of any family members included in the application, if applicable.

MIFI also notes that applications may take longer than usual to process. The previous commitment to process applications within six months has not been renewed.

Applicants should therefore ensure they maintain their temporary status in Canada and, if necessary, arrange to renew their work permit while their application is being processed.

Québec Graduate stream

For the Québec Graduate stream, an applicant must, among other things, have obtained—in Québec—one of the eligible degrees recognized by MIFI no later than November 19, 2025.

They must also be living in Québec at the time of application.

To meet the applicable selection criteria, the applicant must:

Have obtained their eligible degree within three years prior to the application;

Have lived temporarily in Québec for the primary purpose of studying there for at least half the duration of their program of study;

Intend to settle in Québec to work;

Demonstrate written French proficiency at Level 5 and oral French at Level 7 according to the Québec Scale of French Proficiency Levels.

The applicant must not have received a bursary that required them to return to their country of origin upon completion of their studies.

The applicant must demonstrate that they have learned about democratic values and Québec values. They must also commit to providing for their own basic needs and those of any family members included in the application, if applicable.

What this means for employers

For many Québec employers, this reopening presents an important opportunity to stabilize the situation of certain temporary foreign workers who are already integrated into their operations.

Workers who met the PEQ criteria before its suspension can now resume their path to permanent residence, which could help reduce uncertainty around temporary status renewals and support their long-term retention.

Employers should act quickly to identify potentially eligible workers, assess their situations, plan any required permit renewals, and prepare any necessary supporting documentation.

Strategic guidance remains essential

The reopening of the PEQ is a significant opportunity for many temporary foreign workers already established in the province. However, eligibility should be carefully assessed by an immigration lawyer. Applicants will need to navigate the distinction between intake criteria and selection requirements, language requirements, applicable cut-off dates, and issues related to maintaining temporary status while their application is processed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.