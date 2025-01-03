What Canadian Travellers Need To Know About The UK's New ETA

Effective January 8, 2025, all Canadian citizens must apply for an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) to enter or travel through the United Kingdom (UK). Prior to this change, Canadians could travel to the UK without prior authorization for short visits. Here's everything you need to know to prepare for your next trip to the UK.

What is the ETA?

The ETA is a digital travel authorization introduced by the UK government. It is required for visitors from visa-exempt countries, including Canada, who wish to enter the UK for up to 6 months for tourism, visiting family and friends, business, or for short-term study. Please note that the ETA is not a visa, and it does not allow you to stay in the UK for longer than 6 months or allow you to work in paid or unpaid positions for a UK company. You also cannot use an ETA to live in the UK through frequent or successive visits. In addition, while an ETA gives you permission to travel to the UK, it does not guarantee entry to the UK as entry remains subject to border control checks upon arrival.

Do I Need to Apply for an ETA to the UK?

Are you a Canadian citizen who will be travelling to the UK for up to six months? If so, then yes—you need to apply for an ETA to enter the UK. This also applies to you if you are transiting through UK airports. If your trip involves a layover in the UK en route to another destination, you must secure an ETA beforehand unless specifically exempt. In either case, please note that you must travel on the passport you used for your ETA application. However, if you are a dual citizen with British or Irish citizenship, you do need an ETA; if this is the case, make sure that you prove your permission to travel using your British passport, Irish passport or other passport containing a Certificate of Entitlement.

