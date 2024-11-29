Immigrating To Canada? Let Us Help

Navigating the immigration process to Canada can be complex. We are proud to offer immigration services to applicants from the USA and around the world, providing the guidance needed to transition to Canada successfully for individuals, families and businesses or corporations.

Examples of our successful immigration cases:

Intra Corporate Transferee Work Permit applications under CETA/CUSMA/GATS for a large group of specialized knowledge workers.

High-Wage Stream Labour Market Impact Assessments, Work Permits, Temporary Resident Visas, British Columbia Provincial Nominee Program nomination, and Permanent Resident applications for several aircraft maintenance engineers for a dynamic Canadian airline.

The entry of dozens of business visitors to perform after-sales service to an established international fashion agency with locations across Canada.

Global Talent Stream Labour Market Impact Assessment applications and work permits for large groups of tech workers under various occupations, for several Canadian tech companies, transitioned to PR status.

Successful PR application on humanitarian and compassionate grounds for a mentally handicapped adult to reunite with her Canadian citizen siblings following the death of non-Canadian parents.

Several complex Criminal Rehabilitation Applications to overcome inadmissibility and allow for entry to Canada.

Permanent Resident status for the spouse of a Canadian citizen who had been living in Canada without status or documentation for a decade prior to applying for PR.

Complex study permit applications to allow the entry of students to Canada to study at post-secondary institutions.

Successful Judicial review applications, followed by successful permanent residence applications once returned to the visa post for further processing.

Our Immigration team is led by Anita Boscariol, who was recently acclaimed in Best Lawyers" in Canada 2025 for expertise and leadership in Immigration Law; we offer exceptional legal support to help you achieve your immigration goals with confidence.

Trust our team to make your journey to Canada as smooth as possible.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.