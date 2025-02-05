Resealing A Grant Of Probate From Another Jurisdiction In Manitoba: What You Need To Know

When a loved one passes away, their estate must be administered according to their will or, if there is no will, the applicable laws of intestacy. If the deceased owned assets in Manitoba...

When a loved one passes away, their estate must be administered according to their will or, if there is no will, the applicable laws of intestacy. If the deceased owned assets in Manitoba but their estate is being administered in another jurisdiction, you may need to have their grant of probate or letters of administration “resealed” in Manitoba. The resealing process allows the executor or administrator to deal with the Manitoba-based assets without starting the probate process from scratch.

When would a Grant of Probate or Letters of Administration need to be resealed?

Resealing a grant of probate or letters of administration is necessary when:

The original grant of probate was issued in another jurisdiction that Manitoba recognizes, such as another Canadian province, a Commonwealth country, or certain other jurisdictions; and

The deceased owned assets in Manitoba, such as real estate, bank accounts or investments.

Resealing in Manitoba

In Manitoba, the process for resealing a foreign grant of probate is governed by the Court of King's Bench Rules and The Court of King's Bench Surrogate Practice Act. Under this legislation, grants of probate or letters of administration issued in recognized jurisdictions can be resealed, provided certain conditions are met.

Common challenges

Jurisdiction issues : If the foreign grant was issued in a jurisdiction not recognized by Manitoba, additional steps may be required.

: If the foreign grant was issued in a jurisdiction not recognized by Manitoba, additional steps may be required. Incomplete documentation : Missing or incorrect documents can delay the resealing process.

: Missing or incorrect documents can delay the resealing process. Disputes among beneficiaries: Disputes over the administration of the estate may complicate the process and require legal intervention.

