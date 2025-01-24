It's In Your Genes: Court-Ordered DNA Testing In Estate Litigation And The Decision In Hyslop v. Banks, 2024 BCSC 1848.

Court-ordered DNA testing in Hyslop v. Banks sparks debate on paternity, privacy, and wills variation under WESA.

On October 8, 2024, the BC Supreme Court released its decision in Hyslop v. Banks, 2024 BCSC 1848, in which the plaintiff was ordered to undergo DNA testing in her proceeding under s. 60 of the Wills, Estates and Succession Act ("WESA"). If successful in the claim, the plaintiff could be entitled to a share of around $236,000 of the deceased's estate.

A person can specify how their assets will be distributed on their death through a last will and testament. However, the terms of a will are subject to potential wills variation claims by eligible claimants. There are circumstances in which the terms of a will may be varied after an individual's death.

Varying a will under the WESA

Section 60 of the WESA provides a mechanism by which the court can vary a will-maker's will after death if, in the court's opinion, the will-maker dies leaving a will that does not make adequate provision for the proper maintenance and support of the will-maker's spouse or children. The court can order that the provision that it thinks adequate, just and equitable in the circumstances be made out of the will-maker's estate for the spouse or children.1

But there is a catch – only a will-maker's "spouse or children" are qualified to start a claim under s. 60 of the WESA. The BC Court of Appeal in 1994 clearly defined "children" in wills-variation proceedings to include only the will-maker's biological or adopted children, and not anyone with whom the will-maker had a "parent-like relationship".

In Hyslop v. Banks, the deceased was listed as the plaintiff's father on her birth certificate and was married to her mother at the time of the plaintiff's birth. The plaintiff grew up being treated as his daughter and put forth evidence of communications in which the deceased clearly referred to himself as her father as recently as 2021.

The presumption of paternity under the FLA

The plaintiff in Hyslop v. Banks argued that she was presumed to be the biological daughter of the deceased based on ss. 23(1) and 26(1) of the Family Law Act ("FLA"). The FLA provides that for all purposes of the law of British Columbia, where a person is identified as a child's father on their birth certificate or is married to the child's mother at the time of their birth, they are presumed to be that child's biological father unless the contrary is proven.

But the paternity presumption in the FLA is just that – a presumption. Presumptions can be rebutted where sufficient evidence is presented to justify it. The onus is on the person seeking to rebut the presumption to adduce such evidence.

In seeking to rebut the paternity presumption, the defendants relied on the following:

An assertion of "general and shared family knowledge" that the plaintiff was not the biological daughter of the deceased;

Conversations the defendants had with the deceased as recounted in the defendants' affidavits;

Conversations the defendants had with people other than the deceased as recounted in the defendants' affidavits;

The fact that one of the defendants included in the will, who was born two years after the plaintiff to the same mother, had submitted a DNA sample to 23andMe and the result suggested that she had no blood relationship to her supposed biological father, the deceased.

The judge acknowledged the issues of the reliability of evidence produced by the defendants, much of which was hearsay or double hearsay. The judge also acknowledged that no tissue samples had been taken from the deceased prior to his cremation, and the potential uncertainties with a comparison of the plaintiff's DNA to the DNA of the deceased's half brother. The plaintiff had argued that any conclusion which could be drawn from this genetic comparison would be statistically insignificant and pointed to a prior case in which the expert adduced by the defendants had given evidence relating to that point.

The court went on to order that the plaintiff must undergo a DNA test. The court stated that, "while it is not clear on its face" that a DNA test of the plaintiff would necessarily prove whether she is the deceased's biological child, submitting to a DNA test would only be a "minor inconvenience" for the plaintiff.2

Failure to comply with an order of the court can result in a host of consequences, including a finding of contempt of court, fines, and in extreme cases, imprisonment.

The judge in Hyslop v. Banks did not engage in a consideration of Charter values, instead relying on three previous decisions where the courts had ordered DNA tests based on Rules 7-6(1) and (4) of the Supreme Court Civil Rules.3

DNA testing has become much simpler and less invasive since the release of the three prior decisions. However, those decisions all pre-date the FLA and the presumption of paternity contained therein.4

Questions remain

The decision in Hyslop v. Banks engages novel and complex issues surrounding genetic testing, evidentiary rules, testamentary rights and changing social attitudes toward kinship and parental relationships. In its attempt to navigate this matrix of considerations, the decision in Hyslop v. Banks has arguably left the legal system with more questions than answers.

Should a Charter analysis be performed in each case where an individual is required to undergo genetic testing, in order to ensure that the benefit of the information to be gained is fairly balanced against the intrusion of privacy and interference with security of the person in the particular circumstances?

Should courts revisit the rule that only biological and adopted children of the deceased have the right to challenge a will under section 60 of the WESA? Do modern societal attitudes reflect that the ordinary meaning of the word "child" includes children in blended family scenarios whose non-adoptive and non-biological parent stands in a parent-like relationship to them?

What evidentiary burden must a litigant meet in order to displace the presumption of paternity under ss. 23(1) and 26(1) of the FLA? What types of evidence may be adduced by the opposing party in order to displace the presumption?

Will orders for DNA tests soon become the norm in wills-variation proceedings under the WESA? Will concerns about "opening the floodgates" for malicious and petty applications for DNA tests in wills variation proceedings prove justified?

No appeal has been filed in this case.

