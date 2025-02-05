Plan For The Ban (Double Update Edition): Canada's Proposed Roadmap To Extend The Life Of Plastics In Electronics And A New Plastics Recycling Standard Is Introduced

Canada's progress towards its objective of zero plastic waste by 2030 continues with the government's publication of its Proposed Roadmap to Extend the Life of Plastics in End-of-Use Electronics (the "Proposed Roadmap") and the introduction of a new National Standard of Canada, CSA R117:24: Plastics Recycling: Definitions, measuring, and reporting ("CSA Plastics Standard") by CSA Group, the not-for-profit standards organization that is a leader in the advancement of standards in the public and private sectors. This bulletin provides an overview of these two recent developments impacting the regulation of plastics.

This is the latest bulletin in our "Plan for the Ban" series regarding prohibitions and increased regulation of single-use and other plastic products across Canada.

Consultation on Canada's Roadmap for Extending the Life of Plastics in Electronics

The Government of Canada is seeking input on its Proposed Roadmap to extend the life of plastics in end-of-use electronics. This initiative is part of Canada's zero plastic waste agenda and aims to promote the repair and reuse of electronic products to reduce plastic waste.

The Proposed Roadmap focuses on three priority action areas: data collection, collaboration, and innovation. The data collection area aims to close knowledge gaps and establish a baseline for measuring progress in the electronics sector. The government plans to map the flow of electronics undergoing life extension processes in Canada such as repair, reuse, remanufacture or refurbishment. This will involve quantifying the plastic content of various key products, notably through the Federal Plastics Registry, and using a lifecycle approach to better understand the environmental benefits of product life extension. For more information on Canada's Federal Plastics Registry, read our bulletin here.

Regarding collaboration, the goal is to develop best practices and set targets for the repair, reuse, remanufacture and refurbishment of electronic products through engagement with industry stakeholders, provincial and territorial governments, Indigenous groups, environmental organizations and the public.

Finally, the Proposed Roadmap acknowledges the importance of supporting innovation for driving the circular economy approach. The Proposed Roadmap encourages the development of infrastructure and technologies that facilitate the repair and reuse of electronic products. This includes promoting the right to repair by requiring manufacturers to supply repair manuals and spare parts, thereby extending the life of home appliances and electronics.

Interested stakeholders can submit comments on the Proposed Roadmap until February 14, 2025. The final roadmap is expected to be published sometime in 2025.

New Standard for Plastics Recycling

The CSA Group's new CSA Plastics Standard aims to establish a consistent definition for plastics recycling. This voluntary standard developed with support from the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) is designed to help policymakers and business leaders understand when and how much plastic has been fully recycled. The initiative addresses a well-known knowledge gap across the plastics recycling supply chain.

More specifically, the CSA Plastics Standard standardizes the reporting and calculation of recycling rates for all non-biodegradable plastics, thereby supporting better decision-making across supply chains. This new framework has the potential to enhance the efficiency of recycling reporting, helping organizations to better assess their recycling performance and identify areas for improvement. Adoption of the CSA Plastics Standard may assist organizations in substantiating some of their environmental claims, reducing the risk of greenwashing. For more information on Canada's greenwashing prohibitions, read our bulletin here.

As the federal government continues to move forward with plans to study and reduce the amount of plastic waste generated within its borders and as standards around plastics are being developed, businesses should remain alert to ongoing developments as Canada continues to work towards its objective of zero plastic waste by 2030. We will continue to monitor these proposed measures and provide updates in our "Plan for the Ban" series.

