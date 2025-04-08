ARTICLE
8 April 2025

Québec Budget 2025: Major Implications For Public Utility System Operators

MT
McCarthy Tétrault LLP

Contributor

McCarthy Tétrault LLP logo
McCarthy Tétrault LLP provides a broad range of legal services, advising on large and complex assignments for Canadian and international interests. The firm has substantial presence in Canada’s major commercial centres and in New York City, US and London, UK.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
On 25 March 2025, the Quebec government tabled the 2025-2026 provincial budget. The budget proposes significant changes to the public utilities tax or taxe sur les services publics (TSP)...
Canada Energy and Natural Resources
Canadian Energy Perspectives,Christian Meighen,Emma Murrin
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On 25 March 2025, the Quebec government tabled the 2025-2026 provincial budget. The budget proposes significant changes to the public utilities tax or taxe sur les services publics (TSP) regime that could have a major implications on businesses operating in the electricity, telecommunications and gas distribution sectors.

The TSP rate increases are substantial and could have a significant financial impact on the public utility sector. It is therefore essential for operators to fully understand these new rules and their implications in order to effectively manage their current and future operations. For our complete analysis of the announcement, see McCarthy Tétrault Tax Perspectives's article.

No draft legislation has yet been tabled in respect of the above-mentioned rules. We will continue to monitor the progress of the proposed measures. For more information on TSP, please contact any of the members of our team.

To view the original article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Canadian Energy Perspectives
Canadian Energy Perspectives
Photo of Christian Meighen
Christian Meighen
Photo of GenevièVe Favreau
GenevièVe Favreau
Photo of Emma Murrin
Emma Murrin
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More