Québec Budget 2025: Major Implications For Public Utility System Operators

On 25 March 2025, the Quebec government tabled the 2025-2026 provincial budget. The budget proposes significant changes to the public utilities tax or taxe sur les services publics (TSP) regime that could have a major implications on businesses operating in the electricity, telecommunications and gas distribution sectors.

The TSP rate increases are substantial and could have a significant financial impact on the public utility sector. It is therefore essential for operators to fully understand these new rules and their implications in order to effectively manage their current and future operations. For our complete analysis of the announcement, see McCarthy Tétrault Tax Perspectives's article.

No draft legislation has yet been tabled in respect of the above-mentioned rules. We will continue to monitor the progress of the proposed measures. For more information on TSP, please contact any of the members of our team.

