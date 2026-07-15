"ID Blocking” Practice Declared Unjust: P.P.M. And Others V Minister Of Home Affairs – Implications For Children, Parents, And DHA

In January 2024, the High Court in Pretoria delivered a landmark judgment invalidating the Department of Home Affairs’(DHA’s) practice of “ID blocking”. This practice entailed blocking individuals’ identity numbers and documents during fraud investigations without notice or hearing to affected individuals.

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In January 2024, the High Court in Pretoria delivered a landmark judgment invalidating the Department of Home Affairs’(DHA’s) practice of “ID blocking”. This practice entailed blocking individuals’ identity numbers and documents during fraud investigations without notice or hearing to affected individuals. The DHA adopted the practice, to combat identity fraud by marking suspicious IDs, to flag cases of possible identity theft or duplicate IDs, particularly where non-nationals were suspected of obtaining South African identity documents unlawfully. Because IDs were being blocked before proper investigations and without informing the affected individuals, the measure was harming legitimate citizens and residents along with any fraudulent ID holders.

The case of P.P.M. and Others v Minister of Home Affairs and Another was brought by Phindile Mazibuko, whose ID had been blocked, together with Lawyers for Human Rights (“LHR”) and LegalWise, on behalf of affected individuals. The applicants challenged the legality of this widespread practice, estimated to have affected more than 800,000 people, on the basis that it was unconstitutional and procedurally unfair.

The Children’s Institute joined as amicus curiae to highlight the severe impact on children whose birth registrations or IDs were delayed or denied due to their parents’ blocked documents.

Judge Elmarie van der Schyff handed down a strongly worded judgment affirming that “ID blocking” constitutes administrative action; thus DHA must comply with South Africa’s Promotion of Administrative Justice Act (PAJA) that requires that a fair procedure be followed for any administrative decision.

The Court acknowledged DHA’s’ duty to protect the integrity of the National Population Register by flagging suspicious identity records. However, blocking a person’s ID without prior notice and a chance to be heard was described as a “mischief” that violates basic fairness and constitutional rights. The judgment declared the ID-blocking practice “unjust, invalid, and inconsistent with the Constitution”. The DHA acted ultra vires by blocking ID’s of lawful ID holders on the basis of mere suspicion, and without following due process.

New Requirements for DHA

The High Court’s order sets out clear instructions to the DHA to remedy the situation going forward.

Key points include:

No ID may be blocked without due process. The DHA must cease “ID blocking” of both adults and children unless it first follows a fair procedure as required by law. This means DHA must give the person written notice of any concern with their ID, allow them a reasonable opportunity to respond to prove their identity or resolve issues, and complete a proper investigation before taking action. Crucially, even after these steps, the DHA can only block an ID if it obtains a court order authorising the block. This imposes an unprecedented check on the DHA’s power: judicial approval is required before an identity document is invalidated or suspended. Immediate relief for children. Recognizing that children were unintentionally caught in the crossfire of ID blocking, the Court ordered DHA to immediately lift any existing blocks on minor children’s IDs where a parent’s status is still under investigation. No child’s birth registration or ID application can be refused or delayed on the grounds that their parent’s ID is blocked or under investigation. The Court gave DHA 12 weeks to report back confirming that all previously blocked minors have had their IDs unblocked and their rights restored. Assurance of children’s legal status. The Court explicitly required Home Affairs to continue registering births and treating children as citizens or permanent residents/refugees as applicable based on their parents’ recorded status, even if a parent’s ID is flagged for investigation. In other words, a child’s right to birth registration and a legal identity cannot be put on hold due to suspicion about a parent’s identity. The child must be recognized as a South African citizen or otherwise, according to the parent’s nationality until an investigation into the parent is completed and final.

These orders ensure that DHA’s’ future conduct must align with constitutional standards of fairness. The Court effectively suspended the unfettered “ID blocking” practice and gave the DHA a window to implement a lawful alternative process with proper safeguards.

The judgment is a major victory for children’s rights in South Africa. By ensuring every child can be registered at birth and obtain an ID on time regardless of any parental documentation issues, the Court has protected children’s fundamental rights to identity and nationality under the Constitution. Children will no longer be penalized for issues beyond their control and can now access essential services like education, healthcare, and social grants without being sidelined by bureaucratic blocks.

Teenagers who were previously unable to get their identity documents or whose IDs were blocked can now obtain IDs and, for example, enrol for matric exams, apply for university and jobs, and access financial aid on reaching age 18.

The ruling brings immediate relief and renewed hope to thousands of South Africans and permanent residents whose IDs were unfairly blocked in recent years. Many of these individuals suddenly found themselves unable to perform everyday tasks requiring proof of identity, from opening bank accounts and accessing healthcare, to registering marriages or voting. They now have a clear path to regain access to their legal identity documents.

DHA must swiftly either rectify their status or justify any further action through a lawful process. For any future investigations, parents and other affected persons are assured of being informed and heard before losing access to their IDs.

This judgment compels DHA to reform its internal processes for identity fraud investigations. While DHA’s goal of safeguarding the population register from fraud remains valid, they must now achieve this without infringing on constitutional rights.

The ruling forces DHA to develop a new protocol that observes due process likely involving more thorough investigation procedures that run in parallel with continued recognition of a person’s rights, rather than freezing those rights at the outset. Requiring a court order for any ID block means that the Department will only resort to blocking identity documents in the most serious and well-substantiated cases. Over time, this should help rebuild public trust by ensuring innocent citizens and residents are not wrongfully deprived of their identity documents.

Conclusion

The P.P.M. and Others v Minister of Home Affairs judgment is a significant public-interest decision reinforcing that even in matters of national security and fraud prevention, the government must act fairly and respect individual rights.

By upholding children’s rights to birth registration and identity, and by mandating transparent and just procedures for any future ID investigations, the High Court has balanced DHA’s mandate to secure the national identity system with the Constitution’s guarantee of administrative justice.

Moving forward, families affected by past ID blocks, as well as all South Africans, can expect a more accountable process from DHA.

The case sets a precedent that administrative efficiency can never trump fundamental rights, ultimately strengthening both the rule of law and the protection of vulnerable groups in South Africa.

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