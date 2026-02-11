A Guide To The Proposed "Transition" Plan In Ontario's Civil Rules Reform

Lerners LLP is one of Southwestern Ontario’s largest law firms with offices in London, Toronto, Waterloo Region, and Strathroy. Ours is a history of over 90 years of successful client service and representation. Today we are more than 140 exceptionally skilled lawyers with abundant experience in litigation and dispute resolution(including class actions, appeals, and arbitration/mediation,) corporate/commercial law, health law, insurance law, real estate, employment law, personal injury and family law.

Introduction

Ontario's Civil Rules Review Working Group recognizes that even the best reforms fail without a clear, workable transition. The plan rejects a pilot project in favour of a province‑wide, staged roll‑out, adds training for the profession and court staff, and uses targeted mediation support to reduce the existing backlog.

Changes

Staged, province‑wide implementation (no pilot)

The Working Group recommends rolling out the new Rules across Ontario, not testing them in a single region. A pilot would be unhelpful because these reforms are a near complete re‑write with many new, interactive forms and substantial retraining needs. A regional pilot could also trigger forum shopping and slow adoption. Province‑wide implementation provides consistency from day one.

Phased roll‑out by reform theme

Implementation should be staged in logical phases. Reforms that do not strain scheduling (for example, pre‑litigation protocols, service, motions practice, and appeals) can launch first. The up‑front evidence model—because it affects court scheduling—should follow. This phasing helps the bar, the bench, and court staff adapt without overwhelming the system, while allowing early learning to refine later phases.

Dedicated education and training

A focused implementation team should deliver education and training for litigators, judges, and court staff, as well as public‑facing guidance. Consistent training supports consistent practice and reduces friction during the changeover.

Pro bono “blitz team” to reduce backlog

To smooth the switch, a team of senior counsel would offer pro bono mediation in existing cases waiting for pre‑trials. The aim is to clear legacy files so fewer overlapping matters remain once the new Rules take effect, freeing capacity for the new system to bed in.

