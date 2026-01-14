Appealing Briefs – Episode 25: Sinclair: Jurisdiction Over Foreign Defendants In Canadian Courts (Podcast)

Canadian Appeals Monitor’s articles from McCarthy Tétrault LLP are most popular:

When may a foreign defendant be called to answer a lawsuit in a Canadian courtroom? InSinclair v. Venezia Turismo,the Supreme Court of Canada explored the limits of Canadian courts' jurisdiction, in a case that arose out of a water taxi accident in Italy. Adam Goldenberg speaks with McCarthy Tétrault senior litigation associate Rachel Chan about the Court's judgment and its implications for non-Canadian individuals and businesses facing litigation in Canada.

Episode 25: Sinclair: Jurisdiction over foreign defendants in Canadian courts

