14 January 2026

Appealing Briefs – Episode 25: Sinclair: Jurisdiction Over Foreign Defendants In Canadian Courts (Podcast)

When may a foreign defendant be called to answer a lawsuit in a Canadian courtroom?
When may a foreign defendant be called to answer a lawsuit in a Canadian courtroom? InSinclair v. Venezia Turismo,the Supreme Court of Canada explored the limits of Canadian courts' jurisdiction, in a case that arose out of a water taxi accident in Italy. Adam Goldenberg speaks with McCarthy Tétrault senior litigation associate Rachel Chan about the Court's judgment and its implications for non-Canadian individuals and businesses facing litigation in Canada.

Episode 25: Sinclair: Jurisdiction over foreign defendants in Canadian courts

Hosted by partner Adam Goldenberg, Appealing Briefs keeps listeners updated on recent decisions from Canada's courts of appeal. Each episode provides key takeaways and implications for businesses and industry, with insights from Canada's leading lawyers and business advisors.

This podcast series qualifies for CPD credit under the mandatory education regimes in British Columbia and Ontario.

Appealing Briefs is available onSpotifyandApple Podcasts.

