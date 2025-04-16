ARTICLE
16 April 2025

Class Actions In Canada: Hot Topics Shaping Tech Litigation (Video)

F
Fasken

Contributor

Fasken logo
Fasken is a leading international law firm with more than 700 lawyers and 10 offices on four continents. Clients rely on us for practical, innovative and cost-effective legal services. We solve the most complex business and litigation challenges, providing exceptional value and putting clients at the centre of all we do. For additional information, please visit the Firm’s website at fasken.com.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
As new technologies emerge, so do new risks for businesses. The latest video from our Class Action Litigation group explores four hot topics shaping technology litigation...
Canada Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Tracey Cohen,Antonio Di Domenico,Pavel Sergeyev
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

As new technologies emerge, so do new risks for businesses. The latest video from our Class Action Litigation group explores four hot topics shaping technology litigation — novel product liability "addiction" based claims, jurisdictional differences affecting privacy class actions, "parasitic" Canadian class actions following US regulatory proceedings, and recent amendments to Canadian competition legislation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Tracey Cohen
Tracey Cohen
Photo of Antonio Di Domenico
Antonio Di Domenico
Photo of Noah Boudreau
Noah Boudreau
Photo of Pavel Sergeyev
Pavel Sergeyev
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More