Class Actions In Canada: Hot Topics Shaping Tech Litigation (Video)

As new technologies emerge, so do new risks for businesses. The latest video from our Class Action Litigation group explores four hot topics shaping technology litigation — novel product liability "addiction" based claims, jurisdictional differences affecting privacy class actions, "parasitic" Canadian class actions following US regulatory proceedings, and recent amendments to Canadian competition legislation.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.