Class Actions In Canada: Hot Topics Shaping Tech Litigation (Video)

Fasken is a leading international law firm with more than 700 lawyers and 10 offices on four continents. Clients rely on us for practical, innovative and cost-effective legal services. We solve the most complex business and litigation challenges, providing exceptional value and putting clients at the centre of all we do. For additional information, please visit the Firm’s website at fasken.com.
As new technologies emerge, so do new risks for businesses. The
latest video from our Class Action Litigation group explores four
hot topics shaping technology litigation — novel product
liability "addiction" based claims, jurisdictional
differences affecting privacy class actions, "parasitic"
Canadian class actions following US regulatory proceedings, and
recent amendments to Canadian competition legislation.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.