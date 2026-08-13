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On 3 July 2026, the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) released its 2026-2031 Business Strategy, which covers its vision and priorities over the next 5 years.

As discussed in a previous post, CIPO used feedback collected in its 2025 SME Roundtables Report when developing its Business Strategy.

CIPO’s Business Strategy revolves around four broad core strategic priorities: 1) delivering timely, high-quality IP products and services; 2) advancing innovation in the knowledge-based economy; 3) supporting Canada’s trade priorities; and 4) driving organizational excellence.

Of particular note to Canadian patent and trademark applicants, CIPO notes that:

it is working on its Next Generation Trademarks System (NGTS) to replace the current legacy system;

it is considering a provisional patent option to enhance flexibility and lower barriers for innovators seeking early protection for their intellectual property;

it will commence a comprehensive fee review starting this winter with a focus on simplifying payment processes and reducing administrative red tape; and

it will introduce two new pathways for accelerated patent examination: a fee-based ultra-fast-track service designed to deliver patentability decisions within a defined timeframe or after a set number of office actions, and a no-cost accelerated stream targeted at technologies aligned with government priorities like AI, critical minerals, energy, and defence.

The CIPO’s 2026-2031 Business Strategy can be found in full here.

CIPO Releases its 2026−2031 Business Strategy