ARTICLE
13 August 2026

CIPO Releases Its 2026−2031 Business Strategy

OW
Oyen Wiggs Green & Mutala LLP

Contributor

Oyen Wiggs Green & Mutala LLP logo
Oyen Wiggs LLP is a Vancouver-based independent intellectual property boutique law firm in Canada. We are experienced patent lawyers with a variety of technical backgrounds that provide us with the insight to help our clients define and protect their innovations. Through our wide-reaching network of foreign associates, we advance our clients’ interests around the world.
Explore Firm Details
The Canadian Intellectual Property Office has unveiled its strategic roadmap for the next five years, introducing significant changes to patent and trademark systems including accelerated examination pathways and a potential provisional patent option. These reforms aim to reduce barriers for innovators while aligning IP protection with Canada's economic priorities in emerging technologies.
Canada Intellectual Property
Oyen Wiggs Green & Mutala
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Oyen Wiggs Green & Mutala’s articles from Oyen Wiggs Green & Mutala LLP are most popular:
  • in Canada
  • with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services industries
Oyen Wiggs Green & Mutala LLP are most popular:
  • with Inhouse Counsel

On 3 July 2026, the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) released its 2026-2031 Business Strategy, which covers its vision and priorities over the next 5 years.

As discussed in a previous post, CIPO used feedback collected in its 2025 SME Roundtables Report when developing its Business Strategy.

CIPO’s Business Strategy revolves around four broad core strategic priorities: 1) delivering timely, high-quality IP products and services; 2) advancing innovation in the knowledge-based economy; 3) supporting Canada’s trade priorities; and 4) driving organizational excellence.

Of particular note to Canadian patent and trademark applicants, CIPO notes that:

  • it is working on its Next Generation Trademarks System (NGTS) to replace the current legacy system;
  • it is considering a provisional patent option to enhance flexibility and lower barriers for innovators seeking early protection for their intellectual property;
  • it will commence a comprehensive fee review starting this winter with a focus on simplifying payment processes and reducing administrative red tape; and
  • it will introduce two new pathways for accelerated patent examination: a fee-based ultra-fast-track service designed to deliver patentability decisions within a defined timeframe or after a set number of office actions, and a no-cost accelerated stream targeted at technologies aligned with government priorities like AI, critical minerals, energy, and defence.

The CIPO’s 2026-2031 Business Strategy can be found in full here.

CIPO Releases its 2026−2031 Business Strategy

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Person photo placeholder
Oyen Wiggs Green & Mutala
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More