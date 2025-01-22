ARTICLE
22 January 2025

Moo-vin' Up: Moo Deng Pursuing IP Protection

Moo Deng, a pygmy hippopotamus living in a Thailand zoo, has captured the attention and adoration of people all over the world.
Arash Rouhi
Moo Deng, a pygmy hippopotamus living in a Thailand zoo, has captured the attention and adoration of people all over the world. She has inspired memes, tweets, and even an SNL skit. Moo Deng's immense popularity has reportedly prompted zoo director Narongwit Chodchoi to begin attempting to trademark Moo Deng's image.

Securing trademark protection may ensure that others do not profit from Moo Deng's fame. Kate Miltner, a lecturer at the University of Sheffield's Information School reportedly commented to WIRED that "[p]eople will invariably try to make money off of viral or memetic content, as we've seen time and again." She also pointed out that the Cincinnati Zoo has already led the way for trademarking popular animals with Fiona the Hippo.

Chodchoi reportedly explained that income from Moo Deng's commercialization will be directed towards enhancing the well-being of all animals at Khao Kheow Open Zoo.

Arash Rouhi
