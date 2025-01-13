Is Your Trademark At Risk? Understanding The TMOB's New Pilot Project

In January 2025, the Trademarks Opposition Board (TMOB) is launching a pilot project in which the Registrar of Trademarks will issue 50–100 section 45 notices per month for randomly selected trademark registrations.1 The pilot project aims to assess the number of registered trademarks no longer in use and ensure the Canadian Trademarks Register accurately reflects active trademarks. After gathering sufficient data, the TMOB will consult stakeholders for feedback.

Summary expungement proceedings, under section 45 of the Trademarks Act, are designed to ensure registered trademarks remain in active use. They allow the Registrar of Trademarks to request proof a trademark has been used in Canada in the last three years for the goods or services listed in its registration. If no valid proof is provided, the mark can be fully or partially expunged.

Trademarks at risk of cancellation include:

Marks not in use: Marks for which owners cannot demonstrate genuine use during the specified period; Overly broad registrations: Marks registered for goods or services not currently offered; and Neglected registrations: Marks where owners fail to respond to a section 45 notice within the given timeframe.

Businesses or individuals with unused or dormant marks should regularly review and update their registrations to avoid vulnerabilities in such proceedings.

