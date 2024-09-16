ARTICLE
16 September 2024

CIPO Formalizes Updated Refusal And Review Process For Industrial Design Examination Decisions

OW
Oyen Wiggs Green & Mutala LLP

Contributor

Oyen Wiggs Green & Mutala LLP logo
Oyen Wiggs LLP is a Vancouver-based independent intellectual property boutique law firm in Canada. We are experienced patent lawyers with a variety of technical backgrounds that provide us with the insight to help our clients define and protect their innovations. Through our wide-reaching network of foreign associates, we advance our clients’ interests around the world.
Explore Firm Details
The Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) recently announced that following public consultation and a pilot project, it has formalized its updated practice regarding...
Canada Intellectual Property
Person photo placeholder
Authors

The Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) recently announced that following public consultation and a pilot project, it has formalized its updated practice regarding industrial design examination decisions. Specifically, the CIPO's updated practice involves referring decisions to refuse registration for review by a subject-matter expert from the Trademarks and Industrial Designs Branch (TIDB) rather than by the Patent Appeal Board (as was the case under previous practice). Additionally, the change is accompanied by a change in correspondence wherein a Notice of Possible Refusal is replaced by a Final Examination Report.

The CIPO notes that as of 7 August 2024, all reviews of industrial design examiner decisions will be conducted by a subject-matter expert from the TIDB, as was the case during the CIPO's pilot project.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Oyen Wiggs Green & Mutala
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More