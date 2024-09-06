CIPO Trademark Fees Set To Increase In 2025

On January 1, 2025, the Canadian Intellectual Property Office ("CIPO") will increase trademark fees. Unlike in 2024 where fees for most of these services increased by over 25%, these incoming changes are reflective of inflation and increased operational costs. Whether you're applying for a new trademark or renewing an existing one, understanding these changes will help you plan ahead and potentially save on costs.

Changes to Trademark Fees

The new fees will apply to a range of services, including trademark applications, renewals, and opposition proceedings. Below is a snapshot of some of the key incoming changes:

Fee Type Fees as of Jan 1, 2024 Fees as of Jan 1, 2025 Filing a new application, in one class $458.00 $478.15 Additional class application fee $139.00 $145.12 Renewing a trademark registration, in one class $555.00 $579.42 Additional class renewal fee $173.00 $180.61 Filing a statement of opposition $1040.00 $1085.76 Filing a s.45 request $555.00 $579.42

For a more detailed list of fees, please visit CIPO's website: Fees for Trademarks.

Why the Increase Matters

Although the increases may appear to be relatively minor, these fees can really add up for businesses managing trademark portfolios with multiple applications and registrations that span many classes of goods and services.

If you're planning on filing trademark applications or renewing existing registrations, doing this before the changes come into effect on January 1, 2025, will allow you to avoid higher fees and result in meaningful savings, especially for small businesses or startups operating on a tight budget.

Planning Proactively to Optimize Your IP Strategy

With the new year coming soon, this is the perfect time for you to review your trademark portfolio and prioritize your IP strategy to identify any registrations coming up for renewal soon or new applications you are looking to file.

Regularly reviewing your IP strategy and proactive planning can help you minimize costs and enhance your overall trademark management, ensuring better long-term protection for your brand.

