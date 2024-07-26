Bereskin & Parr LLP is a leading Canadian full service intellectual property law firm serving clients across all industries around the world. The firm services clients in every aspect of patent, trademark and copyright law, IP litigation and Regulatory, Advertising & Marketing.
Join François Larose and Christie Bates as they discuss changes affecting the use of trademarks in a language other than French in Québec, their practical effects, and what companies and individuals doing business in...
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Join François
Larose and Christie Bates as
they discuss changes affecting the use of trademarks in a language
other than French in Québec, their practical effects, and
what companies and individuals doing business in Québec
should do to comply with these new requirements.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.