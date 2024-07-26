ARTICLE
26 July 2024

Déjà Vu: Recognized Trademark Exception Returns! Review Of The Regulation Under Bill 96 Amending Québec's Charter Of The French Language (Podcast)

BP
Bereskin & Parr LLP

Contributor

Bereskin & Parr LLP logo
Bereskin & Parr LLP is a leading Canadian full service intellectual property law firm serving clients across all industries around the world. The firm services clients in every aspect of patent, trademark and copyright law, IP litigation and Regulatory, Advertising & Marketing.
Explore
Join François Larose and Christie Bates as they discuss changes affecting the use of trademarks in a language other than French in Québec, their practical effects, and what companies and individuals doing business in...
Canada Intellectual Property
Photo of François Larose
Photo of Christie Bates
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Join François Larose and Christie Bates as they discuss changes affecting the use of trademarks in a language other than French in Québec, their practical effects, and what companies and individuals doing business in Québec should do to comply with these new requirements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of François Larose
François Larose
Photo of Christie Bates
Christie Bates
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More