Inuit-Inspired Products Raise Cultural Appropriation Concerns: Meika Ellis In CBC News

In a recent interview with CBC News on the cultural appropriation of Inuit designs, Associate Meika Ellis emphasizes the importance of respecting the Inuit community and their cultural heritage.

Meika said there are several examples of businesses monetizing Indigenous knowledge and designs without appropriate permissions. In reference to Indigenous designers, Meika notes, "[i]f they don't fall within the defined regime of theTrademarks Act, there are no legal protections." However, she clarifies that while the intellectual property law (trademarks, copyrights, patents, industrial design) may not cover them, there could be alternative forms of protection available. Additionally, Meika discusses the importance of consumers being more informed about the ethics of their purchases.

The discussion highlights the importance of safeguarding Indigenous cultural heritage and protecting the intellectual property rights of Indigenous designers.

Readthe full storyon CBC News.

