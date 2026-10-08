Our tax law firm recently closed a matter in which a client came to us after discovering that a CRA tax debt believed to be long settled was still showing up as an active court judgment on the client’s credit report. The judgment was standing in the way of a financing transaction, and the client needed documented proof, quickly, that the underlying tax debt had actually been paid.

Rotfleisch Samulovitch PC is one of Canada's premier boutique tax law firms. Its website, taxpage.com, has a large database of original Canadian tax articles. Founding tax lawyer David J Rotfleisch, JD, CA, CPA, frequently appears in print, radio and television. Their tax lawyers deal with CRA auditors and collectors on a daily basis and carry out tax planning as well.

Overview: An Old CRA Tax Debt Still Showing as a Judgment

Our tax law firm recently closed a matter in which a client came to us after discovering that a CRA tax debt believed to be long settled was still showing up as an active court judgment on the client’s credit report. The judgment was standing in the way of a financing transaction, and the client needed documented proof, quickly, that the underlying tax debt had actually been paid. This case illustrates a problem we see recur: the CRA’s collection remedies can create a public court record that outlives the debt itself, and clearing that record takes more than confirming a zero balance with the CRA.

Background: How a CRA Certificate Becomes a Federal Court Judgment

Years earlier, the CRA had certified an amount of unpaid tax against the client under subsection 223(2) of the Income Tax Act and registered that certificate with the Federal Court under subsection 223(3), as it is entitled to do without advance notice to the taxpayer. Once registered, a certificate of this kind is deemed to be a judgment of the Federal Court, and it can surface on a credit report the same way any other civil judgment would.

The CRA can also use a registered certificate to support a lien or similar remedy against a taxpayer’s property, a topic covered in more detail in our overview of CRA tax debts and liens.

By the time the client retained us, the CRA account showed no outstanding balance and the matter was believed to be closed. The judgment nonetheless remained visible to the lender reviewing the file, because paying the CRA does not, on its own, update the Federal Court record or notify credit bureaus that a certified debt has been satisfied.

For more on the CRA’s collection powers generally, including how certificates and related remedies fit into the CRA’s broader toolkit, see our article on CRA collections and limitation periods.

Key Issues and Findings: Proving a CRA Judgment Has Been Paid

Once retained, we put a CRA authorization in place, both online and by offline authorization form, since the CRA will not discuss the specifics of an account with a representative until that authorization is on file. With authorization confirmed, we reviewed the client’s CRA account and verified that it showed no outstanding balance for the certified amount.

A CRA account balance on its own is informal evidence, however, and not a formal discharge of a certificate that has already been registered as a Federal Court judgment. Because the CRA’s regular collections line, the same line the CRA also uses for other enforcement tools such as a requirement to pay, could not provide timely written confirmation, and because the certificate itself lived in the Federal Court record rather than in a CRA file, we went to the source: we obtained the details of the original certificate and confirmed, from the court’s own records, that the certified judgment amount had been satisfied.

With the CRA account status and the Federal Court information both in hand, we prepared a reporting letter to the client setting out our findings and confirming that the debt underlying the judgment had been fully paid, giving the client documentation to put in front of the lender.

Practical Implications: Clearing a CRA Judgment From Your Credit Report

For taxpayers in a similar position, the sequence that resolved this matter reflects the practical path forward generally: confirm the CRA’s internal position on the account, put a valid CRA authorization in place so a representative can deal with the CRA directly, and, where the CRA cannot provide timely written confirmation on its own, go directly to the Federal Court record for the certificate and any confirmation of its satisfaction.

Court records confirming satisfaction of the debt can often be provided directly to a lender or financing company on their own. Where that documentation still falls short of what a particular lender requires, a lawyer’s reporting letter summarizing the findings, as in this matter, can serve the same purpose.

It is also worth noting that resolving the debt and obtaining proof of payment does not automatically update a credit bureau file. Taxpayers should expect to take a further step, often through their lender or broker, or by filing a dispute directly with Equifax and TransUnion, to have the judgment entry corrected once proof of satisfaction is in hand. A dispute submitted with the CRA account confirmation and the Federal Court record attached gives the bureau documentation to investigate against, since an entry that still shows the judgment as outstanding once it has actually been satisfied is a legitimate basis for correction. The entry itself will typically still remain on file for its full retention period, but corrected to show the debt as paid.

Takeaway: Removing an Old CRA Judgment From Your Credit File

This matter closed within about six weeks of the client first contacting us, but the timeline turned on how quickly a valid CRA authorization could be put in place and how quickly the Federal Court record could be retrieved. The larger lesson holds for any taxpayer in a similar position: paying a CRA debt and clearing the court record it left behind are two different steps, and an old CRA certificate can keep showing up as a judgment on a credit report long after the underlying tax debt is gone.

“Paying off a CRA debt and clearing it from your record are two different things. Once the CRA registers a certificate with the Federal Court, that court record has a life of its own, and it can keep showing up on a credit report long after the underlying tax debt is gone. The fix usually isn’t more back and forth with CRA collections; it’s going straight to the Federal Court file for the paper trail that actually proves the debt was paid.”

— David J. Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation Law (Law Society of Ontario).

Pro Tax Tips: Dealing With an Old CRA Judgment on Your Credit Report

Taxpayers who are in the process of financing a home, vehicle, or other major purchase should check their credit report well before signing any agreements, since an old CRA certificate or judgment can take real time to resolve and lenders are often unwilling to proceed until it is cleared up. Taxpayers who suspect an old CRA debt may still be attached to their name should put a CRA authorization in place as early as possible, since a representative cannot make any inquiries or request records until that authorization has been processed. Where a financing deadline is tight, it is worth asking directly whether the CRA’s emergency collections channel is available, since the standard collections line may not be positioned to provide timely written confirmation.

Taxpayers should also keep in mind that a Federal Court record of a certificate and its satisfaction is often stronger, more independent evidence than anything the CRA itself can provide, and pursuing that record directly can resolve the issue faster than waiting on CRA correspondence. Finally, once proof of payment is obtained, taxpayers should follow up with their lender, broker, or the relevant credit bureau to make sure the judgment entry on their credit file is actually corrected, since obtaining proof and having the record updated are two separate steps.

FAQs: CRA Judgments and Credit Reports

Why would a CRA tax debt that I already paid still show up on my credit report?

The CRA can register an unpaid tax amount as a certificate with the Federal Court, which is deemed to be a court judgment. Paying the underlying tax debt does not automatically update that court record or notify credit bureaus, so the judgment entry can remain visible even after the debt is fully satisfied.

What is a section 223 certificate under the Income Tax Act?

Under subsection 223(2) of the Income Tax Act, the CRA can certify an amount of unpaid tax and register that certificate with the Federal Court under subsection 223(3). Once registered, the certificate has the same effect as a judgment obtained against the taxpayer in that court.

Does the CRA notify credit bureaus once a certified tax debt is paid?

Not automatically. Resolving the debt with the CRA does not by itself trigger an update to the Federal Court record or to a taxpayer’s credit file, which is why taxpayers often need to take further steps on their own.

Is a CRA online account balance of zero enough to prove my tax debt is paid?

It can be useful supporting evidence, but a CRA My Account balance is an informal internal snapshot rather than a formal discharge of a registered certificate, and a lender or credit bureau may require more formal documentation before treating the matter as resolved.

What is the CRA Collections Emergency Line and when should I use it?

It is an escalation channel within CRA Collections intended for time-sensitive matters. Taxpayers facing an urgent financing deadline who cannot get timely written confirmation through the regular collections line may need to use this channel to get faster attention.

How can I get official proof that a CRA certificate and judgment have been satisfied?

The most reliable source is often the Federal Court itself. Taxpayers or their representatives can request the original certificate registering the debt, along with any Federal Court record confirming that the certified debt was satisfied, which together provide independent, court-issued proof of payment.

Do I need to authorize someone before they can deal with the CRA on my behalf?

Yes. The CRA requires a valid representative authorization, arranged online or through an offline authorization form, before a lawyer or other representative can access account details or make inquiries about a specific tax debt.

What if the CRA cannot or will not confirm in writing that my debt has been paid?

When the CRA is unable or unwilling to issue its own written confirmation, a lawyer can review the available CRA and Federal Court records and prepare a letter setting out findings that confirm, based on that evidence, that the debt has been fully paid.

Will resolving the debt automatically remove the judgment from my credit report?

No, and it is worth being precise about what actually happens next. Obtaining proof that the debt is satisfied is a separate step from having a credit bureau update the entry on a credit file, and accurate judgment information generally stays on file for its full retention period regardless of payment status. What resolving the debt allows a taxpayer to do is file a dispute directly with Equifax or TransUnion, attaching the CRA confirmation and Federal Court documentation, so the bureau investigates and corrects the entry to show the debt as paid rather than outstanding.

How long does a CRA judgment stay on my credit report?

Retention periods are set by the credit bureaus and vary by province. TransUnion generally retains judgment information for six years in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, the Northwest Territories, Nova Scotia, Nunavut, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, seven years in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, and Quebec, and ten years in Prince Edward Island. Equifax generally retains judgment information for six years. Paying the underlying debt does not shorten this retention period on its own, though it should ensure the entry is reflected as satisfied for as long as it remains on file.

How long does it take to resolve an old CRA judgment appearing on a credit report?

Timelines vary depending on how quickly the CRA responds and whether the matter needs to be escalated as urgent. Retrieving Federal Court records can also take time, so taxpayers facing a financing deadline should begin the process as early as possible.

Can this type of CRA judgment affect financing for a home, vehicle, or other major purchase?

Yes. Lenders and financing companies often review credit reports as part of their approval process, and an unresolved judgment, even one arising from a fully paid tax debt, can delay or complicate approval until documented proof of satisfaction is provided.

Should I hire a Canadian tax lawyer to deal with an old CRA judgment on my credit report?

An experienced Canadian tax lawyer can put the necessary CRA authorization in place, communicate directly with the CRA and its collections officers, retrieve the relevant Federal Court records, and prepare a confirmation letter if needed, which can resolve the matter more efficiently than navigating CRA and court channels alone.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.