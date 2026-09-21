Canada’s Productivity Mega Deduction: Big Name, Big Opportunities For Business Aviation

On September 15, 2026, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the proposed Productivity Mega Deduction. The proposal would generally allow taxpayers to immediately write off the full cost of a broad range of newly acquired capital assets in the year that those assets become available for use, rather than deducting that cost gradually over several years.

The business aviation industry in particular could stand to benefit from the proposed deduction.

What Has Changed?

Canada’s tax system generally allows taxpayers to deduct the cost of depreciable property (machinery, equipment, vehicles, software, and so on) through the capital cost allowance (CCA) regime. These deductions are typically spread out over many years.

The Productivity Mega Deduction represents a material change to the CCA regime: instead of waiting years to recover the cost of a capital asset, a business could deduct 100% of the eligible asset’s cost in the year that it becomes available for use. Moreover, unlike prior accelerated depreciation measures, the proposed deduction would be permanent.

What Assets Qualify?

A broad range of depreciable capital property would generally qualify for the proposed deduction, notably including aircraft and flight simulators. The principal qualifications are that (i) they must have been acquired on or after September 15, 2026, and (ii) they must not be among certain listed excepted assets (such as buildings).

Pre-owned aircraft would also generally qualify for the proposed deduction, but only if (i) neither the taxpayer nor a non-arm’s length person previously owned it, and (ii) if the property was not transferred on a tax-deferred (rollover) basis. Even where the latter conditions could not be met, that may not preclude the availability of CCA on a non-accelerated basis.

Practical Implications for Business Aviation

The Productivity Mega Deduction may not be ideal for all taxpayers, and it will be impacted by the restrictions generally applicable to CCA claims. Given that CCA is a discretionary deduction, taxpayers that are considering whether they should claim the proposed deduction in respect of an acquisition should first validate whether it would benefit them and, if so, consider how best to structure the acquisition in order to qualify. The following high-level considerations would apply:

The extent of benefits to be realized from the proposed deduction will depend on the particular facts. Notably, in some instances, the deduction of CCA may only lead to a deferral of taxes rather than a permanent tax savings due to the potential application of the recapture rules. Still, if the amount to be deferred is substantial enough, it could improve after-tax cash flow (at least temporarily) and thus create significant planning opportunities. The asset must become available for use in the year that the deduction is claimed. Merely being on order or under contract will not be sufficient for the deduction to be claimed in a given year. In the case of aircraft, this will make it especially important to accelerate in-service dates to occur before the end of a taxpayer’s fiscal year-end if seeking to claim the deduction in that year. A mixed-purpose asset can only qualify for CCA to the extent used for business or income-earning purposes. The extent to which the deduction will be available to a taxpayer in a given year will depend on having a sufficient level of taxable income earned in the same entity and in that year. This may be a particular issue for aircraft owners, given that aircraft are typically held in special purpose entities for risk management purposes in order to segregate them from other valuable assets and, as such, this will need to be managed in order to be in a position to claim the deduction. Also, given the relatively high cost of most business aircraft, the level of taxable income that will be needed to fully utilize the deduction will also be accordingly high. Where the proposed deduction cannot be fully utilized in the same year, it will generally result in creating a non-capital loss carryforward. However, the proposed deduction cannot be used to create or increase a loss in the case of individuals and partnerships with one or more individual partners. In anticipation of increased audit activity from the Canada Revenue Agency to confirm that all conditions for the proposed deduction are met, taxpayers that seek to claim the deduction would be well advised to prepare and maintain appropriate documentation to evidence compliance with those conditions.

Final Thoughts

While the Productivity Mega Deduction is proposed legislation and not yet law, the federal government has signaled a clear intention to enact it. Businesses reviewing their capital investment plans should begin assessing eligibility for the proposed deduction as early as possible, especially if proposing to make an acquisition close to the end of their tax year.