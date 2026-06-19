The $35 Billion Refund For 2025 Tax Season: Why A Canadian Tax Lawyer Says The CRA’s New Push For Digital Tax Filing Actually Worked

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has released positive updates on the 2026 tax season, covering 2025 income tax and benefit returns. As of early May 2026, the agency highlighted stronger service delivery, high online adoption, and timely refund processing following the main April 30 deadline.

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CRA 2025 Tax Returns: Strong Service Improvements Reported for 2026 Filing Season

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has released positive updates on the 2026 tax season, covering 2025 income tax and benefit returns. As of early May 2026, the agency highlighted stronger service delivery, high online adoption, and timely refund processing following the main April 30 deadline.

Key CRA Tax Statistics 2026: Filings, Refunds, and Digital Usage

More than 28.5 million tax returns were filed, with 95.6% submitted online.

Over 15 million refunds were issued, totalling more than $35 billion, with an average refund of $2,282.

Contact centres handled over 6.5 million calls (about 120,000 per day) and answered an average of over 75% of unique callers, peaking at 83%.

Approximately 23 million users are registered for CRA accounts.

Auto-fill my return was used by over 14 million individuals.

Skip the Line tools attracted 174,000 visitors and helped complete more than 37,000 self-serve tasks.

The Generative AI chatbot handled over 445,000 sessions and answered more than 657,000 questions.

The Community Volunteer Income Tax Program assisted with more than 480,000 returns between January 1 and March 31, 2026.

SimpleFile supported over 73,000 returns for eligible lower-income Canadians.

The CRA noted continued progress in digital services and preparations for expanded automatic filing options in future years.

Critical Perspectives and Ongoing Issues with CRA Service

While the CRA touts progress, independent reports and taxpayer feedback indicate persistent challenges, particularly with backlogs outside peak filing periods and specific services.

Processing Delays and Reviews : Some returns faced additional reviews in April 2026, potentially delaying refunds beyond the standard 2 weeks for electronic filings. The CRA’s service standards aim for 2 weeks on most online returns and longer for paper, but reviews can extend this significantly (e.g., 4–6 months or more in complex cases).

: Some returns faced additional reviews in April 2026, potentially delaying refunds beyond the standard 2 weeks for electronic filings. The CRA’s service standards aim for 2 weeks on most online returns and longer for paper, but reviews can extend this significantly (e.g., 4–6 months or more in complex cases). Backlogs in Adjustments and Disputes : Long waits have been reported for corrections to CRA errors, penalty relief, tax adjustments (including disability tax credit), and objections. Some taxpayers reported waits exceeding 10–12 months (beyond the 6-month standard), with interest accruing. The agency has attributed delays to high demand from population growth and new programs.

: Long waits have been reported for corrections to CRA errors, penalty relief, tax adjustments (including disability tax credit), and objections. Some taxpayers reported waits exceeding 10–12 months (beyond the 6-month standard), with interest accruing. The agency has attributed delays to high demand from population growth and new programs. Call Centre Accuracy Concerns : Prior years saw criticism of call centre advice quality. While 2026 call answer rates improved, broader service reliability remains a point of discussion.

: Prior years saw criticism of call centre advice quality. While 2026 call answer rates improved, broader service reliability remains a point of discussion. Service Targets: The CRA’s goal of answering around 70% of unique callers during peak season has drawn scrutiny, as it means a substantial portion of callers may still face waits or need to rely on self-serve options.

These issues align with the CRA’s own acknowledgments of longer processing times for certain non-filing-season services and ongoing modernization efforts.

CRA Tax Season Outlook and Future Plans

High digital adoption reflects a successful shift toward self-service options. Canadians with complex situations or paper filings may still encounter longer wait times. The CRA plans further expansions, including automatic filing pilots and pre-filled returns in coming years.

Pro Tax Tips for Canadian Taxpayers

File your return electronically as early as possible to benefit from faster processing, typically within two weeks for most online filings.

Set up direct deposit through your CRA account to receive refunds more quickly.

Use the CRA’s online account to track your return status, view notices, and submit documents promptly if requested.

Keep all supporting records organized in case your return is selected for review.

Check the official CRA processing times tool regularly for the latest updates on your specific request.

Consider free tax clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program if you have a simple return and modest income.

CRA 2026 Tax Season FAQ

How long does it take to get a tax refund from CRA in 2026?

Most electronic returns are processed within about two weeks, though some may take longer if selected for review. Paper returns generally take longer.

What was the average CRA tax refund for 2025 returns?

The average refund issued was $2,282.

Is filing taxes online better?

Yes. Over 95% of returns were filed online this season, leading to faster assessments and refunds compared to paper filing.

Can I still get help filing my taxes?

Yes. Free assistance is available through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program and SimpleFile for eligible individuals.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.