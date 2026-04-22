A Client’s Guide: How To Read Your Legal Invoice

Opening a lawyer’s invoice can feel unfamiliar, with new terms, decimal hours, and detailed line items. This guide is designed to walk you through your invoice so you can review it with confidence and clarity.

Casey & Moss LLP is a Toronto based law firm focused exclusively on estate, trust and capacity litigation, as well as estate administration. We assist our clients with the legal ramifications of incapacitating illnesses, death, and dying.

Article Insights

Casey & Moss LLP are most popular: within Consumer Protection topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

in Canada

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Automotive and Healthcare industries

Opening a lawyer’s invoice can feel unfamiliar, with new terms, decimal hours, and detailed line items. This guide is designed to walk you through your invoice so you can review it with confidence and clarity.

1. Invoice Summary

Most legal invoices begin with a summary that provides an at a glance overview of the total charges. The summary typically includes the following:

Invoice number

Date of the invoice

Date the invoice is due

Amount due, inclusive of tax

Retainer balance/amount in trust, if applicable

Any previous outstanding invoices, if applicable

Who performed the tasks, often referred to as the “timekeeper” (partner, associate, law clerk, student)

2. Understanding the Billing Structure

Your invoice reflects the fee and billing structure set out in your Retainer Agreement. This agreement outlines the firm’s rate schedule, billing practices, and disbursement policies to ensure clarity in billing from the start.

Two examples of billing structures include:

Hourly Billing

The most standard billing structure in law firms is time-based billing, where time is tracked in increments (6 minutes = 0.1 hours).

Each line entry shows the following:

Date of service

Description of the task

Time spent (quantity)

Rate of the timekeeper

Total cost of the task

Any potential discounts

You may also notice “non-billable entries”, these are services that are recorded but not charged.

While reviewing your invoice, you’ll see that each entry includes clear descriptions of the work performed and how it contributes to moving your matter forward. This level of detail is meant to give you full transparency into how time is allocated and how your file is progressing. Legal work is often handled as a team, and invoices reflect this collaboration. That means rates can vary depending on who’s working on your file.

Flat Fees

For certain services, a fixed fee may apply. In these cases, the invoice reflects a single agreed-upon price for a specific task. Flat fees are commonly used for services such as mediation, consultations, and probate.

3. Services vs. Expenses

On an invoice, you’ll usually see a clear breakdown of the services provided along with any related expenses. Services reflect charges for the time spent completing specific tasks. Expenses, also referred to as disbursements, are costs the firm may incur on your file, such as court filing fees, process server fees, postage or courier services, fees for obtaining records, and printing expenses. These expenses are generally listed at the bottom of the invoice, after the services.

Lastly, your legal invoice is more than just a bill, it’s a detailed record of the work completed on your behalf, so it’s important that it’s clear and easy to follow. We’re always happy to help with any billing questions you may have!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.