Tax Litigation Video Series - Recent Changes To The GAAR

In the latest instalment of our Tax Litigation Video Series, Monica Carinci dives into two recent changes to Canada's General Anti-Avoidance Rule (GAAR)...

Aird & Berlis LLP is a leading Canadian law firm, serving clients across Canada and globally. With strong national and international expertise, the firm’s lawyers and business advisors provide strategic legal advice across all areas of business law to clients ranging from entrepreneurs to multinational corporations.

self

In the latest instalment of our Tax Litigation Video Series, Monica Carinci dives into two recent changes to Canada's General Anti-Avoidance Rule (GAAR): the lower threshold for an avoidance transaction and the introduction of an economic substance component to the misuse or abuse analysis.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.