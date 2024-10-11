ARTICLE
11 October 2024

Tax Litigation Video Series - Recent Changes To The GAAR

AB
Aird & Berlis LLP

Contributor

Canada Tax
Authors

In the latest instalment of our Tax Litigation Video Series, Monica Carinci dives into two recent changes to Canada's General Anti-Avoidance Rule (GAAR): the lower threshold for an avoidance transaction and the introduction of an economic substance component to the misuse or abuse analysis.  

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Monica Carinci
